Ashley Hatch: 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Ashley Hatch has been nominated for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide. This recognition is for her philanthropic contributions with community partner DC SCORES.

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was created in 2024 to honor Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award winner and two-time Olympic gold medalist, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and FIFA Women's World Cup Champion Lauren Holiday. She is known for her contributions on and off the pitch, and her namesake award "recognizes NWSL players for outstanding service and character [...], spotlighting those who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back to their local communities."

Hatch joined the DC SCORES' board in 2022 and helped raise tens of thousands of dollars through adult soccer clinics, social media campaigns, and special events. She also piloted her own program called Boots From Pros, whose focus is get donations of lightly-used cleats from professional athletes to support student athletes in need around the DMV area. She is known for showing up to DC SCORES events and cheering on the athletes she works closely with as well as showcasing her poetry in the organization's annual One Night One Goal fundraising event.

Hatch has made her grassroots work one of her top priorities and encouraging the participation of her teammates and colleagues.

As a 2025 nominee, DC SCORES will receive a $5,000 donation, courtesy of Nationwide, as Ashley Hatch's community partner.

During Championship week in November, one of this year's nominees will be announced as the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award winner. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.







