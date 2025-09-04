Vlatko Andonovski Chosen as August's NWSL Coach of the Month

Published on September 4, 2025

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski has been selected as the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Coach of the Month for August, as announced by the league on Thursday. An impactful way to recognize coaches across the league, the NWSL began its Coach of the Month honor in May to coincide with its other monthly awards. Andonovski has now received the recognition in two of the three months it has been awarded.

Andonovski led the Current to a 4-0-1 record during the August slate to extend the club's unbeaten streak to 11 regular season matches. With a 15-2-1 overall record, Kansas City has stood atop the NWSL table for 14 consecutive weeks and became the eighth team in league history to record at least 15 wins in a single regular season - and the fastest to do so, hitting that mark in just 18 matches. The Current's 46 points are the most any team has collected through 18 games of a season in NWSL history.

Kansas City did not concede a goal during its August matches under Andonovski's direction. The Current's 11 regular season shutouts through Week 18 are a new single-season club record, and the team set a new NWSL consecutive regular season shutout record with six. Additionally, the club has gone 542 straight regular season minutes without conceding a goal for yet another franchise record, which is just 13 minutes shy of setting a new NWSL record.

To close out the successful month, the KC Current became the first team to clinch a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, with a 2-0 win over the NC Courage on Aug. 30. Kansas City equaled the Orlando Pride's record from last year for the fastest team to secure a playoff berth with eight regular season games remaining. This marks the Current's third playoff appearance in franchise history, having now done so in back-to-back seasons with Andonovski at the helm. Andonovski has now reached the playoffs seven times in his career, matching the league record.

August saw Andonovski hit another impressive milestone. He coached his 200th regular season game on Aug. 16, becoming the second head coach to reach the threshold. Andonovski enters the September schedule with 99 regular season wins on his resume, one away from becoming the second head coach in NWSL history to hit the century mark.

The NWSL Coach of the Month is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of August are based on team performances during regular season matches.

The Kansas City Current is back in action on Saturday, Sept. 6, against Bay FC. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. CT (7 p.m. PT) at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif., the site of the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. The match will broadcast on ION and fans in Kansas City can catch a simulcast of the game on KMCI, 38 the Spot with a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, starting at 8:30 p.m. CT. Fans can also watch the game on 90.9 The Bridge in addition to tuning in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.







