Orlando Pride Trades Forward Ally Watt to 2026 Expansion Side Denver Summit FC

August 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has received $75,000 in Expansion Allocation Money and $37,500 in transfer cash from Denver Summit FC in exchange for forward Ally Watt, the Club announced today. Watt will remain with Orlando on loan through the remainder of the 2025 NWSL season before joining Denver ahead of their inaugural campaign.

"Ally has been an exceptional contributor to our organization, and when the opportunity arose to facilitate her return to Colorado - where she can help establish professional women's soccer in her home state - we knew it was the right decision," said Haley Carter, Vice President and Sporting Director of Orlando Pride. "The loan structure through 2025 allows us to retain her valuable contributions on the field as we pursue our championship goals, while also enabling her to be part of Denver's inaugural NWSL season. This arrangement reflects our commitment to both player care and development and maintaining the competitive standard our fans expect."

"Getting the chance to play back in my home state is an absolute dream and an opportunity I couldn't pass up, but my time in Orlando isn't over yet," said Watt. "I am locked in and ready to finish the season strong! Vamos Pride!"

Watt originally joined the Pride during the 2022 season via trade with Seattle Reign and has made 73 appearances for the Pride across all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in that span. So far in the 2025 season, Watt has featured in 14 matches for Orlando and has tallied one goal and one assist, with her lone goal on the season coming in the team's season opener against the Chicago Stars.

Last year, Watt scored three goals and recorded four assists while playing all but one match for the Pride as the team stormed to the NWSL Shield and Championship titles. Three of Watt's four assists came during the Pride's playoff run with two coming in a quarterfinal victory against Chicago.

In 2023, Watt registered the fastest goal in Pride history as she found the back of the net just 39 seconds into a match against the North Carolina Courage. The forward also scored in her debut for the Pride, earning the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC after coming on as a second half substitute in 2022.

Overall, Watt has tallied 101 appearances, nine goals and seven assists during her six-year NWSL career after being selected No. 6 overall by the North Carolina Courage in the 2020 NWSL Draft. Prior to joining the Courage, Watt made her professional debut in Australia's W-League with Melbourne City where she played a role in helping the club win the 2019-20 Grand Final. Watt returned to the U.S. and made her NWSL debut in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup but suffered a season-ending ACL injury just minutes into her first match. She was acquired by Seattle at the end of the 2020 season and made her return from injury in October 2021, going on to feature 26 times and logging a goal and an assist for the Reign before her trade to the Pride in 2022.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride acquires $75,000 in Expansion Allocation Money and $37,500 in transfer cash from Denver Summit FC in exchange for forward Ally Watt; Denver Summit FC loans Watt to the Orlando Pride for the remainder of the 2025 season.







