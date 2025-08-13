Washington Spirit to Host DC Cares Presented by CareFirst Friday Night against Louisville

August 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







The Washington Spirit will return to Audi Field for the team's third and final home Friday Night Fútbol match of the season when Racing Louisville FC comes to town this week. After August 3's thrilling 2-1 win over Portland in Trinity Rodman's return to Audi Field, the Spirit hit the road last weekend for the NWSL's inaugural Rivalry Weekend. Washington collected a clean sheet and another away point against rival Gotham FC and is looking to get back in the win column this weekend.

Friday night's theme, DC Cares presented by CareFirst, will aim to promote several important community organizations in southeast DC including club partners Events DC and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington. This will be the Spirit's second annual theme presented by CareFirst, following last season's DC Ward Day.

This Friday, the Spirit continues to offer a special ticket discount for Military, Government and First Responders. Fans from these groups can enjoy tickets starting at $24 by verifying their status, this offer is available here. Students can also get tickets starting at $21 here. Teachers are able to get discounted tickets starting at $24 here.

Several new ticketing offers that made their debut earlier this month will continue to be offered for Friday's match as well. The Me + 3 offer allows fans to purchase four tickets for the price of three by selecting "Me + 3" on Ticketmaster. Additionally, new fans can take advantage of the Spirit's "First Match on Us" offer, available here. Experience "Rowdy Audi" and everything a matchday at Audi Field has to offer for free! This is your invitation to a Washington Spirit game on us. More details on ticketing promotions can be found here. Regular single match tickets are still available here.

Before Gates Open

Ahead of the match, fans will be able to gather at Sandlot Bar outside the gates at the Spirit Tailgate.

Inside Audi Field

As fans enter the stadium at Gate A, they will notice a CareFirst van set up on the concourse featuring cooling towel giveaways and a photobooth. On the Spirit Stage, Apex Commercial Band, a local school band from Anne Arundel County, Maryland will provide the music with rap and rock favorites.

Throughout Spiritville, seven different CareFirst community partner organizations will be present, activating with fans as they make their way through the stadium. Fans will be able to learn more about organizations such as Events DC, DC Scores, Wake The 8 DC, Grassroots Health, GOOD Project, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington and Chase Your Dream Academy.

Fans who have purchased Ticket & a Drink bundle can choose either a Bud Light, Budweiser, Kona Big Wave, Goose Island, Michelob Ultra or Michelob Ultra 00 when redeeming their drink at the Heineken Hall.

Before Kickoff

At midfield, the Spirit will celebrate its 2025 Copa América Femenina representative, midfielder Leicy Santos, for her performance at this summer's tournament for Colombia. Santos led her home country to the tournament final and the side's fourth top-two finish in its past five Copa Américas. After this recognition, the National Anthem will be performed by Gigi Hamilton flanked by the DC Fire color guard.

Halftime

On the pitch at halftime, a 7v7 match will take place, featuring players from Liverpool Academy.

Tickets Still Available

Seats for Friday's DC Cares match, presented by CareFirst, are going fast. Spirit fans can buy available tickets here or contact the Spirit's Ticketing Department at (202) 536-5999.

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide.

Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience. For more information on Audi Field's bag policy, please click here.

Transportation

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.







