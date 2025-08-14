Spirit Returns Home Looking to Sweep Season Series with Racing Louisville FC

Published on August 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release









Washington Spirit forward Rosemonde Kouassi

(Washington Spirit) Washington Spirit forward Rosemonde Kouassi(Washington Spirit)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit is back at Audi Field this weekend in search of a regular season sweep of Racing Louisville FC. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 15, the match will stream on Prime.

The Spirit

Following a scoreless draw against rival Gotham FC last weekend, Washington is looking to get back in the win column this weekend against Louisville.

Despite settling for just a point on the table, the Spirit saw several highlights from last weekend's match in New Jersey. Recent Ballon d'Or Féminin nominee Sofia Cantore made her long-awaited debut for the team, playing the second half of the match and officially becoming the first Italian player in league history. Also of note, captain and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury tallied her 50th career clean sheet across all NWSL competitions.

Washington has seen extensive success recently against Racing Louisville FC as the side is currently on a three-match winning and nine-match unbeaten streak in the series. The nine-match streak marks the longest active unbeaten run in the league by one club against another.

Since the start of the 2024 regular season, the Spirit has tallied multiple goals in 16 of its 20 home matches, the most such multi-goal home matches in the league across that span. With 44 goals at home since the start of 2024, Washington is averaging 2.2 goals per home contest. Across its past two matches against Louisville, the Spirit has scored six goals, collecting 4-1 and 2-0 wins.

Though the Spirit has fared well against Louisville lately, the home side will be without its leading scorer in the series on Friday. Star forward Ashley Hatch has tallied eight of Washington's 19 regular season goals against Racing but is currently on maternity leave from the active roster. Look for recent signing Gift Monday, the Spirit's second-leading scorer in 2025, to step up in her place.

Following Friday night's match, the Spirit will travel to El Salvador for the side's first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup match. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 19, Washington will take on Alianza Women FC.

The Opponent

Louisville enters Friday's match having taken at least a point in five of its last six regular season away contests (three wins, two draws). Racing is 3-2-1 across its last six contests, currently sitting in seventh place on the league table.

Last weekend, Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer had a career performance in Orlando, saving two penalty kick attempts and earning the NWSL's Player of the Week award, the second time in three match weeks the award was earned by a keeper (Aubrey Kingsbury in Week 13). In doing so, Bloomer became the first player in NWSL history to save two penalty kick attempts in a single match. The Louisville goalkeeping duo of Bloomer and Katie Lund has combined for three clean sheets and a tie for the most saves in the league.

Though Racing has the lowest possession rate in the NWSL this season, the side is still third in total shots and fourth in total big chances on the attacking end. This season's Louisville team has the ability to create attacking threats quickly and effectively. Sophomore star Emma Sears is currently tied for fifth in the Golden Boot race with six goals this season.

Louisville has not taken three points off the Spirit since the sides' first-ever regular season meeting in 2021. If Racing is to end that streak on Friday, the side will likely need to score first. When scoring first this regular season, the Spirit is a perfect 8-0-0 while being winless when conceding first (0-4-1). Look for Louisville to come out of the gates on the attack on Friday.

Following Friday's match, Louisville will hit the road again for a matchup with San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, August 24.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 5-1-4 all-time regular season record against Louisville with a +9 goal differential (19-10). Washington is currently on a nine-match unbeaten and three-match win streak against the Kentucky-based side, also holding an undefeated 2-0-1 record at Audi Field in the series.

Friday's match will be the second and final time the sides meet this regular season. Tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.