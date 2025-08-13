Washington Spirit Launch "Shop Our Spirit" Community Campaign

August 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has partnered with local small businesses to launch "Shop Our Spirit", a community campaign designed to promote exposure and awareness of majority female-owned businesses in the Washington D.C Metropolitan Area.

Shop Our Spirit features 10 local businesses of a wide variety that align with the club and player's interests. The campaign will feature sustained social and matchday engagement along with offsite activations and branding with unique collaborations between the Spirit and the business.

"The Washington Spirit is more than a soccer club, we see ourselves as an integral part of the Washington D.C. community and keep that in mind in everything we do," said Vice President, Community Development RaShauna Hamilton. "We are thrilled to partner with these 10 businesses that are led by incredible, talented women and can't wait to see our fans and players experience all the amazing things they have to offer."

"BLK FLWR MRKT is thrilled join the Shop Our Spirit campaign," said Kehmari Norman, owner of Black Flower Market. "Over 90% of our customers - our Flower Buds - are women, and so it is an honor to be a part of an initiative that not only celebrates woman-owned businesses, but also the women that continue to make them thrive."

SHOP OUR SPIRIT BUSINESSES

Black Flower Market - A floral studio based in Washington, D.C. that is a Black woman owned business bridging the intersection of people's culture and floriculture.

The Spirit used Black Flower Market to present flowers to Sofia Cantore and Esme Morgan for their Euros runs

East City Bookshop - An independent, community-focused bookstore for children and adult with a mission to provide friendly and warm service, community-oriented events, and support for the literary arts at every reading level.

Femme Fatale - A retail hub for women and non-binary creatives, entrepreneurs, and organizers to sell their items and host events/workshops.

You can design your own tote bag for only $25 at the Spirit's August 31 Pride Match against Chicago

Julie Gross Artist - Painting, prints and jewelry that explore the idea of place (in dreams or in reality) and the exploration of color in those landscapes.

Mahogany Yacht Charter - Yacht company that provides guests with five-star accommodations and best-in-class service while aboard the charter. Guests get to take in the breathtaking views of DC along with the Potomac River.

Others Coffee - A Washington D.C. based specialty coffee roasting company built to recognize and appreciate art in all its forms. The name is an acknowledgement of the interconnectivity inherent to specialty coffee and a reminder of the type of space they want to curate.

Pretty Little Bookshelf - A local D.C. book influencer who's goal is to empower readers to diversify their bookshelves.

Rose Lane Studio - An upcycled denim brand born from a love of vintage streetwear and second chances.

Watch on September 7 to see your favorite players styled by Rose Lane for their walk-ins to Spirit's match against Seattle at Audi Field

Sio Ceramics - A pottery studio offering beginner friendly classes, date nights and private and corporate events

Steadfast Supply Company - DC gift shop that provides a retail platform for independent brands and designers from around the globe while connecting talented makers with consumers.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.