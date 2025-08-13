Gotham FC Launches Reimagined Season Ticket Membership

August 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - With momentum riding high following this past weekend's season-high attendance at Sports Illustrated Stadium, Gotham FC launched The Blueprint, a reimagined season ticket membership exclusively available to the first 5,000 season ticket members of Gotham FC, with benefits like fans have never seen before.

The mission is simple: Reward the early believers in Gotham FC. Existing and prospective season ticket members can join this legacy membership. When fans secure their place as one of the first 5,000 members, they play a role in building the next chapter of the club's journey. To get there, Gotham FC listened to its fan community and invested in the best fan perks yet: a five-year season ticket price lock, customizable and exclusive premium membership jackets, commemorative membership cards, two buddy passes to bring guests to games for free and access to special team events. Plus, The Blueprint members get unlimited flexibility: If they can't attend a game, they can redeem unclaimed match tickets for additional seats to any other game.

The new membership drive kicked off Wednesday morning with a letter to fans from Yael Averbuch West, the club's general manager and head of soccer operations who grew up in New Jersey and played for Sky Blue FC. Club investors Sue Bird and Eli Manning chimed in, as did Gotham FC ambassador and former club captain Ali Krieger and head coach Juan Carlos Amorós.

To existing season ticket holders, the message was clear: Their unwavering support has powered the club every step of the way, and The Blueprint rewards that extraordinary passion with something just as powerful.

"At Gotham, we're not just playing for today," Averbuch West wrote. "We're building a legacy that will transform women's sports and outlast us all. And we want you right alongside us shaping The Blueprint - a living testament to a movement driven by ambition, purpose and community. Together, we become The Blueprint for the future."

Gotham FC has experienced rapid growth over the past few seasons, including an 8.8% increase in year-over-year average attendance through seven home games this season and multiple NWSL record-setting partnerships. All four of the club's most attended games have come over the past two years at Sports Illustrated Stadium, including Saturday's draw vs. rival Washington.

Starting today, existing season ticket members can renew to secure their place in The Blueprint. Fans who have not yet purchased a season ticket can join The Blueprint waitlist by placing a $50 deposit to ensure they are first in line to secure their season tickets when they go on sale in September. That $50 deposit will be applied to their season tickets.

To learn more about The Blueprint, visit Gotham FC's season tickets page.







