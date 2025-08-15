Gotham FC Targets Vital Points in Home Showdown against Houston

Published on August 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - With the NWSL standings tightening by the week, Gotham FC is chasing three crucial points in its second-half playoff push when it hosts the Houston Dash on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium, with coverage on MSG Networks, NWSL+ and Paramount+.

Gotham FC (5-5-5, 20 points) enters the weekend in eighth place, the final playoff position, holding a one-point advantage over the North Carolina Courage. The club is riding a season-best four-match unbeaten streak, most recently earning a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit while playing 60-plus minutes down a player.

Gotham posted its sixth clean sheet of the season and has conceded the fourth-fewest goals at home (seven), tied with Orlando, Portland and North Carolina.

Houston (4-8-3, 15 points) begins Week 16 in 12th place, five points shy of the playoff line. The Dash are unbeaten in their last two matches and are coming off a 2-1 victory over North Carolina, sealed by a second-half stoppage-time goal from Sophie Schmidt.

The Dash are tied for the fourth-worst road record in the league this season at 2-3-1, with their last away win coming May 11 against Seattle. They are winless in their last three road matches.

Sunday's match marks the 27th all-time meeting between Gotham and Houston, with Gotham holding an 11-9-6 edge in the series after a scoreless draw in Houston back in March. At home, Gotham is 5-6-2 against the Dash and unbeaten in its last three meetings (two wins, one draw).

Following Sunday's match, Gotham will pause NWSL play to open its 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign, hosting CF Monterrey Femenil at Icahn Stadium on Aug. 20 in Manhattan.

Key Points:

Gotham FC held Washington to a scoreless draw on Saturday despite Geyse receiving a red card in the 30th minute. It was the earliest red card shown to a team that went on to record a clean sheet in NWSL history.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made three saves in the shutout of Washington, earning her 13th career regular-season clean sheet. That is the second most by any goalkeeper since the start of last season, behind only Orlando's Anna Moorhouse (18).

Gotham has conceded just one goal in its last three meetings with the Houston Dash, dating to May 8, 2024.

Gotham has allowed 14 goals in 15 matches this season, averaging 0.9 goals conceded per match - the third-best mark in the NWSL this season, behind only Kansas City and Orlando.







