Orlando Pride Signs Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse to a New Contract

Published on August 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-4-3, 27 points) and goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse have agreed to a new contract through the 2027 season, it was announced today. Moorhouse has been the starting goalkeeper for the Pride since the 2023 season and is the Club's all-time record holder for most shutouts.

"Anna played an important role in our championship run," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "Her experience and understanding of our defensive structure and game model have been valuable assets to the team. We believe continuity in the goalkeeper position is crucial for sustained success, and extending Anna through 2027 provides that stability."

Moorhouse joined the Pride in January of 2022 via transfer from French D1 Féminine side Bordeaux. Since then, Moorhouse has appeared in 74 matches across all competitions, making her Pride debut in a 2022 Challenge Cup match.

In 2024, Moorhouse set a new NWSL record for most clean sheets in a season by a goalkeeper with 13 and also helped the Pride to another NWSL record for most consecutive minutes without conceding a goal at 554 minutes. A finalist for the 2024 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, Moorhouse achieved Ironwoman status in 2024 playing every minute for Orlando, becoming the first Pride player to earn the honor since 2017.

This season, Moorhouse has started in goal in every match for the Pride. Her five shutouts are tied for second-most among NWSL goalkeepers, while her 44 saves rank fifth in the league. The Oldham, England, native was also a part of the England squad that won the 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship earlier this summer.

Prior to joining the Pride, Moorhouse spent two seasons with Bordeaux, making 28 starts during that time. She also had a stint with West Ham United, where she helped make a run to the FA Cup Final through the 2018-19 campaign. She made her professional debut with FA Women's Championship side Durham in 2014 and made stops at Doncaster Rovers Belles and Arsenal prior to her time at West Ham United.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse to a new contract through the 2027 season.

Anna Moorhouse

Number: 1

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-1

Born: March 30, 1995

Hometown: Oldham, England

Citizenship: ENG







