The Assist: Orlando Pride at Kansas City Current - August 16, 2025

Published on August 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Story:

Saturday evening's top-of-the-table clash will be the Pride's first trip to CPKC Stadium since defeating the Washington Spirit to win the 2024 NWSL Championship. The Pride also walked out of CPKC Stadium last year with a win, the only team that has been able to beat the Current at their home venue across all competitions.

The Pride and the Current have met once before this season, with Kansas City taking a 1-0 victory over the Pride at Inter&Co Stadium back in May. Going into Saturday's showdown, the all-time series between the two sides is currently even at 3-3-3.

With a late equalizer against Racing Louisville in its last match, the Pride have now scored eight goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, more than any other team in the NWSL this season. Quote of the Week:

"It's always a good matchup against Kansas City, both teams sitting at the top. We're looking to repeat what we did last year. It's always an exciting game, the fans get behind their team and we're there to spoil their fun. We're going there to win. I think we do that every single game. We're all looking forward to the game at Kansas."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Racing Louisville FC 1 (8/9/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Marisa DiGrande, Ary Borges (Own Goal)

Kansas City's Last Matchup: Kansas City Current 1, Utah Royals FC 0 (8/8/25, America First Field)

Goal-Scorers: Temwa Chawinga

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 3-3-3 (Home: 1-2-2, Away: 2-1-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Kansas City Current 1 (5/16/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC

Date & Time: Thursday, Aug. 21, 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 16, 4 p.m. ET

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: CBS, Paramount+







