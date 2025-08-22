Orlando Pride Falls 1-0 to Angel City FC

Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (8-5-4, 28 points) were defeated by Angel City FC (5-7-5, 20 points) on Thursday night at BMO Stadium.

The Pride had a plethora of chances in the match but were unlucky to find the back of the net. The team came out fast as both Ally Watt and Haley McCutcheon forced the Angel City goalkeeper to make two fantastic kick saves to deny a pair of goals in the first 15 minutes of the match. The attack continued in the second half as Watt would get a shot off that rang off the crossbar. The home side were able to find a late winner after Alyssa Thompson hit a shot that deflected off a Pride defender and into the back of the net.

Orlando will turn its attention to Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium as they get set to host NJ/NY Gotham FC on Aug. 29. That match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Scoring Summary:

86' Alyssa Thompson - LA 1, ORL 0

Match Notes:

Defender Kerry Abello attempted six tackles since coming on as a second half substitute. The six tackles were more than any other player in the match.

Forward Simone Jackson made her first NWSL start.

Head Coach Seb Hines made three changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last match with Ally Lemos, Oihane and Jackson all earning a spot in the Starting XI. Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Disappointed. It wasn't good enough, we will hold our hands up. Angel City were a lot more aggressive. We created some good opportunities early on and these are opportunities that we must take in the game. There was some good defending and throwing bodies on the line, but it wasn't meant to be. We will review it, get back to drawing board and make sure it doesn't happen again."

Next Match: The Orlando Pride will return home to Inter&Co Stadium to welcome NJ/NY Gotham FC on Friday, Aug. 29. That match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 0 0

Angel City FC 0 1 1 Scoring Summary:

Lineups, substitutions, misconduct summary and all stats available in the Match Report.

Details of the Game:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Aug. 21, 2025

Heineken Star of the Match: Ally Watt







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.