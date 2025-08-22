Kenza Dali Is Helping Guide Kimmi Ascanio's Rise in the NWSL

Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego's Kenza Dali and Kimmi Ascanio are at different stages in their careers, but together they represent the balance of veteran leadership and rising talent that is succeeding at Wave FC.

Dali has played the game at the highest levels, making her professional debut in 2009 that has since propelled her career on the international stage and with Europe's top clubs. Since signing with the Wave, she has started in every regular season match and scored three goals while bringing veteran leadership to the locker room.

Ascanio, one of San Diego's teenage offensive standouts, has played in every game this season and is tied for the team's scoring lead with four goals at just 17 years old. She also made NWSL history this season when she became the youngest player in NWSL history to score in back-to-back regular-season matches.

Dali and Ascanio have built a relationship on and off the pitch and this week, both players spoke about the impact they've had on one another.

"I think [Kimmi] is the future. She can achieve so many things if she has the right environment, the right coaching, and the right mentality," Dali said. "I remember my first two days in San Diego, she was playing, and I asked Delphine [Cascarino], 'Who is that player?'"

"I'm on her back every single day, it can be annoying sometimes, but it's because I see the full potential in what she can achieve," Dali said. "I think she can be one of the best players."

Ascanio emphasized how much she values the time and effort Dali has put into helping her development.

"She has so much knowledge and experience, and she just knows the game better than anyone," Ascanio said. "To have her as a role model, someone who can be there for me when I need it, but also push me when I need to be pushed, is something that is helping me a lot. I am very grateful."

For Dali, mentoring Ascanio and San Diego's other teenage players, including Melanie Barcenas and Trinity Armstrong, is about giving back to the sport she's devoted her life to.

