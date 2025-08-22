North Carolina Courage Acquire $60,000 in Intraleague Transfer Funds from Bay FC for Defender Sydney Collins
Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have traded Sydney Collins to Bay FC in exchange for $60,000 in 2025 intraleague transfer funds, the teams jointly announced today.
The Courage selected Collins eighth overall in the 2023 NWSL College Draft out of Cal Berkeley. Across her three seasons in Courage Country, Collins made four NWSL regular season appearances, playing 192 minutes. The Canadian international missed the entirety of the 2024 NWSL season due to injury.
With the trade, the Courage's active roster sits at 23 with one player on loan and one on the season-ending injury list.
