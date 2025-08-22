Gotham FC Closes Homestand against Utah Royals

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - After opening its Concacaf W Champions Cup title defense with a midweek victory, Gotham FC shifts its focus back to league play Saturday as it wraps up a three-match NWSL homestand against the Utah Royals. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium, with coverage on ION.

Gotham FC (5-6-5, 20 points) sits in a three-way tie for eighth place with the North Carolina Courage and Angel City FC. A win Saturday could lift the club to seventh, above Racing Louisville, depending on other results. Gotham enters the match coming off a 2-1 loss to the Houston Dash in which Houston netted the game-winner in second-half stoppage time. Forward Esther González scored her 11th goal of the season, reclaiming the NWSL Golden Boot lead.

Utah (1-11-4, 7 points) enters Week 17 at the bottom of the standings, with the Royals' last win earned on April 18. The club is coming off a scoreless draw against Angel City and has managed two draws in its last three games, while losing five of its last seven. Utah is winless on the road this season, holding a league-worst 0-5-2 record away from home.

Saturday marks the 11th all-time meeting between the two clubs in NWSL competition, with Gotham holding a 4-5-1 record. At home, Gotham is 2-1-1 against Utah. The teams last met in June, when Gotham claimed a 3-0 victory at America First Field.

Following Saturday's match, Gotham will travel to face reigning NWSL champion Orlando Pride on Friday, Aug. 29, at Inter&Co Stadium.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has won all three meetings with Utah since the Royals returned to the NWSL in 2024, outscoring them 8-1 in those matches.

Gotham FC has scored in the opening 15 minutes of all three matches against the Royals since their return, holding a lead for 243 of the 270 minutes (90.0%).

Gotham FC won all four weekend matches after playing Champions Cup midweek last season, doing so by an aggregate score of 11-3.

Gabi Portilho set up Esther González for her NWSL-leading 11th goal of the regular season on Sunday, the third time Portilho has assisted an Esther goal in the 2025 regular season. The only player in the NWSL with more assists to a single teammate in 2025 is Sarah Schupansky, who has four assists for Esther.







