Bay FC Trade for Canadian International Defender Sydney Collins

Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has acquired defender Sydney Collins ahead of this weekend's match against the Washington Spirit in a trade with the North Carolina Courage. The Canadian joins Bay FC immediately after the club acquired her for the remainder of the 2025 season in exchange for $60,000 in 2025 intra-league transfer funds from the North Carolina Courage. Collins will be available for selection for Bay FC this weekend.

"We are delighted to welcome Sydney Collins to Bay FC," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "Sydney is a highly talented defender whose skill set and composure make her an excellent fit within the dynamics of our roster. Her international experience with Canada has further shaped her into a confident and reliable player, and her presence will provide immediate impact while also helping to strengthen and solidify our backline for the future."

"I am thrilled to be joining Bay FC and to return to the Bay Area, which is home for me," said Collins, "I'm excited for the opportunity to play in front of such incredible fans, and I am thrilled to be part of the strong culture the club is building. I look forward to working with my teammates, the staff, and everyone at the club as we continue to build for the future."

Collins began her professional career with North Carolina in 2023, being selected eighth overall in the 2023 NWSL draft. Her rookie season, she appeared in four matches for the club, tallying 194 minutes. She spent the 2024 season and start of 2025 on the season-ending injury list, being activated last month and returning to the pitch as a substitute and logging 29 minutes in a 4-0 friendly victory vs. Mexican side Chivas July 26.

A Canadian international, Collins helped Les Rouges qualify for the 2024 Olympics and was set to join the squad in Paris before suffering an injury in preparation for the tournament. Collins spent her college career locally at Cal, playing four seasons with the Golden Bears and earning Third Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and Second Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2022.

Bay FC hosts the Washington Spirit for 'The Show' this weekend at San Francisco's Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. The club is set to break the all-time single-match attendance record for all U.S. women's professional league sports at the match and fans are encouraged to buy tickets as soon as possible to ensure their seat at this historic match.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT before a national audience on CBS, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to take in special performances inside and outside the ballpark ahead of kickoff and grab a Bay FC x Oracle Park flag giveaway. Limited tickets are still available by visiting BayFC.com/OraclePark.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.