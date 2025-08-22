Boston Legacy FC Signs Barbara Olivieri

Published on August 22, 2025

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy FC has signed Barbara Oliv ieri (pronounced oh-lee-vee-EHR-ee) thro ugh the e nd of 2029. Olivieri was acquired from the Houston Dash through $50k i n 2025 intra-league transfer funds, $50k in 2026 intra-league transfer funds, $35k in conditional intra-league transfer funds, and $30k in conditional expansion allocation money. She will go on loan to Club Tigres UANL for the remainder of 2025, and will join Boston Legacy FC in January ahead of the 2026 NWSL preseason.

Olivieri, who hails from Katy, Texas, is a standout midfielder with the Houston Dash. In the 2025 season, she appeared in thirteen matches, starting ten, before representing the Venezuelan national team this summer in the Copa América Femenina 2025 - South America's premier women's tournament. In 2024, she had a memorable season as well, starting fourteen matches for the Dash and contributing four goals with two assists.

Olivieri launched her pro career in 2022 with Monterrey in Liga MX Femenil, the top Division of Mexican Soccer. She played a key role in helping Monterrey reach the playoff semifinals in both the Clausura and Apertura 2022 regular seasons. Olivieri came to Monterrey after a senior international debut for the Venezuela national team in 2021, where she scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 2-1 victory over India. Before going pro, Olivieri played at Texas A&M University. She played there for two years and earned SEC Freshman of the Year in 2020 and was named to the All-SEC teams in both 2020 and 2021.

"Olivieri is a creative and dynamic player who despite her young age brings us a wealth of experience both domestically and internationally. As a regular in the NWSL, she has impacted high level games. She suits the team's style of play and will be a strong addition to what we continue to build at Boston Legacy FC," said General Manager Domč Guasch. " We are thrilled to welcome Barb to Boston, and our fans can look forward to the impact that she will have on and off the field."







