Spirit Ready to Meet Bay FC at Oracle Park in Front of Historic Crowd

Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release









Washington Spirit defender Tara McKeown (left)

(Washington Spirit) Washington Spirit defender Tara McKeown (left)(Washington Spirit)

San Francisco, Calif. - The Washington Spirit is set to play its first-ever match in San Francisco this weekend, taking on Bay FC at Oracle Park, home of Major League Baseball's Giants. With 40,000 fans expected at the iconic venue on Saturday, the match is poised to break the all-time attendance record at a professional women's sporting event in the United States. Kicking off at 4 p.m. EDT, the match will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

The Spirit

Following a 2-2 draw against Louisville last weekend in which forward Rosemonde Kouassi saved a point for the Spirit with her equalizing strike in the tenth minute of second half stoppage time, Washington is looking to earn three points in NWSL play for the first time in three weeks.

The Spirit will once again have an opportunity to move up on the league table this weekend following second-place Orlando Pride's loss Thursday night to Angel City FC. With any points on Saturday, Washington will jump Orlando into the top three and can reach second place with a win and a San Diego draw/loss this weekend.

In Washington's first-ever visit to the Bay Area in 2024, the side captured a resound 3-0 win at PayPal Park in San Jose. Forwards Makenna Morris, Trinity Rodman and Ouleye Sarr scored the trifecta of goals and Aubrey Kingsbury captured her fourth clean sheet of the season. Most recently, the Spirit defeated Bay FC 2-0 at Audi Field back in March. In regular season play, the Spirit has not conceded a goal to Bay FC in 259 minutes of action.

Despite both sides sitting near the middle of the league in rate of possession, the Spirit sits third in the league in goals, assists and total big chances. Washington will need to show its attacking rank on Saturday as it looks for another three points. After a 5-0-0 start to its regular season away schedule, the Spirit has been shut out in each of its last three road matches.

Following Saturday afternoon's match, the Spirit will return home to host Chicago Stars FC in the club's annual Pride match at Audi Field. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 31. Tickets are available here.

The Opponent

Bay FC enters Saturday's matchup on a five-match winless streak with the side's last victory coming in early June over Portland. Despite the difficulty earning points lately and 11th place standing, Bay FC's defending third has only allowed 22 goals this season, tied with the Spirit for 7th-best in the league.

This weekend's home side is top five in the NWSL in both tackles won and clearances, making it difficult for opponents to create scoring chances. Bay FC's wins this season have all come by way of shutout. Look for the side to lean on its defense to try and extend Washington's goal drought on the road.

Bay FC will also look to get on the board first this weekend. The side has earned points in seven of eight matches in which it has scored first, compared to just two of eight matches when conceding first. Bay FC is led in goals this season by Penelope Hocking with five, followed closely by penalty kick specialist Caroline Conti's three.

If the second-year side wants to get back in the win column this weekend, it will have to snap a strong points streak for the Spirit in California matches. Washington has not lost in the state of California since 2022, having won or drawn in six straight contests in the Golden State (three wins, three draws).

Following Saturday's match, Bay FC will hit the road for a Monday night matchup with Angel City FC on September 1.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 4-0-0 all-time record against Bay FC with a +7 goal differential (9-2). This includes three regular season matches and one playoff match. Washington's undefeated record against the San Jose-based side is the club's best against all NWSL opponents.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.