Utah Royals FC Extends Forward Mina Tanaka Through 2028

Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals announce the extension of forward Mina Tanaka's contract through 2028.

Tanaka joined Royalty in July 2024 through free agency from Kobe Leonessa of Japan's WE League where she played 58 matches and scored 37 goals. Since joining URFC, Tanaka has scored 3 goals in 20 matches, notching 19 starts. The Japanese international leads the team in shots taken this year with 25.

Tanaka was named the 2025 SheBelieves Cup MVP for the Japanese National Team after a stellar performance, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists across all 3 matches, leading her team to victory.

Tanaka has an eye for goal, winning the Nadeshiko golden boot title four times (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019). She was also named to Nadeshiko League Best XI five times (2015, 2016, 2017), and won back-to-back Nadeshiko League Best Player Awards in 2018 and 2019. Representing club and country, Tanaka has found the back of the net 213 times in 325 total club appearances as well as 33 goals in 77 senior international appearances.

Tanaka notched her first NWSL regular season goal in 2025 with the Blue-and-Gold in the Royals 3-2 loss to San Diego Wave and was nominated for Goal of the Week for her second goal, a 34 yard missile against Orlando Pride in week 14.

The Royals are on the road facing Gotham FC tomorrow Saturday, August 23 in Harrison, NJ with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. MT. The team then continues the long road trip with visits to Portland Thorns on August 29 and North Carolina Courage on September 6. Utah finally returns home on September 17 to take on Houston Dash with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. MT. Tickets for the match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.