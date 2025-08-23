Courage draw Stars in six-goal thriller

Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The North Carolina Courage drew the Chicago Stars, 3-3, in a six-goal thriller Friday night at SeatGeek Stadium. With the draw, the Courage are 5W-6L-7D on the season.

After a scoreless first half, the Courage and Stars combined for six second-half goals with five of the six coming between the 62' and 86'.

Manaka Matsukubo opened the scoring in the 49', chipping Alyssa Naeher for her fifth goal of the season. The goal is Manaka's third against Chicago, with the Courage's leading scoring bagging a brace in the first meeting with the Stars.

Ashley Sanchez picked up the assist on the goal, her first of the season.

Tyler Lussi doubled the Courage's lead in the 62', with the versatile veteran finding the back of the net for the second week in a row.

Halftime substitute Ludmila got Chicago back into the game with a pair of goals in the 76' and 81' minute but Jaedyn Shaw restored the Courage's lead just two minutes later.

Meredith Speck, playing in her 100th NWSL regular season match, picked up the assist, sliding a low ball across the box Shaw.

Ludmila answered right back, completing her hattrick with a header from a corner kick in the 86'.

Match Notes:

Manaka Matsukubo scored her team-leading fifth goal of the season in the 49'.

Tyler Lussi scored for the second match in a row, finding the back of the net in the 62'.

Meredith Speck made her 100th NWSL regular season appearance, entering the match in the 71'.

Up Next:

The Courage remain on the road for a second straight week, heading to the Midwest to take on the league-leading Kansas City Current. The match is set for Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ION.

NCC (3-4-2-1): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams; Tyler Lussi (Meredith Speck - 71'), Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson, Aline Gomes (Malia Berkely - 56'); Manaka Matsukubo, Ashley Sanchez; Brianna Pinto (Jaedyn Shaw - 71')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Natalia Staude, Hannah Betfort, Dani Weatherholt, Cortnee Vine, Brooklyn Courtnall

CHI (4-4-2): Alyssa Naeher ©; Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Camryn Biegalski; Leilanni Nesbeth (Julia Grosso - 46'), Maitane López (Manaka Hayashi - 64'), Bea Franklin; Ally Schlegel; Nádia Gomes (Micayla Johnson - 65'), Jameese Joseph (Ludmila - 46')

Subs Not Used: Samantha Cary, Ava Cook, Mackenzie Wood, Halle Mackiewicz, Hannah Anderson

Score:

NCC: 3

CHI: 3

Goals:

NCC: M. Matsukubo - 49' (A. Sanchez), T. Lussi - 62', J. Shaw - 83' (M. Speck)

CHI: Ludmila - 76' (S. Staab), 81', 86'

Cautions:

NCC: M. Matsukubo - 43'

CHI: M. López - 25', L. Nesbeth - 44', B. Franklin - 67', E. Masar - 83'

Ejections:

NCC: -

CHI: -

Venue (Location): SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Illinois)







