Houston Dash Acquire $100,000 from Boston Legacy FC in Trade for Midfielder Barbara Olivieri

Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash acquired $100,000 in intra-league transfer funds from Boston Legacy FC in exchange for midfielder Barbara Olivieri, both teams announced today. Boston will send the Dash $50,000 in intra-league transfer funds in 2025 plus 2026. The transaction includes up to $30,000 in conditional expansion allocation money and $35,000 in conditional intra-league transfer funds from Boston.

"We're incredibly grateful to Barbara for her time with the Dash and the passion she brought to our club," President of Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "Barbara is a talented player with a bright future, and this move gives her an opportunity to embark on a new challenge."

The midfielder joined the team prior to the 2023 season and signed a two-year contract extension following the 2024 season. Olivieri scored six goals and tallied four assists across 44 regular season appearances for Houston.

Olivieri is a member of the Venezuelan Women's National Team and represented Venezuela at the youth level as well. She recently joined Venezuela to compete at the 2025 Copa America Femenina in Ecuador.

The Texas A&M product began her professional career in Mexico with Rayadas de Monterrey. At the collegiate level, Olivieri was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2020 and was an All-SEC First Team selection in her first year with the program. Oliveri made 26 starts in 26 appearances, scoring 13 goals in two seasons with the Aggies.







