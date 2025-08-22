Utah Royals FC Begins Three-Game Road Stint in New Jersey

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday August 22, 2025) - Utah Royals FC (1-11-4, 7 pts, 14th in the NWSL) hit the road to take on Gotham FC (5-6-5, 20 pts, 8th in the NWSL) on Saturday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. MT at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Utah is coming off a 0-0 home draw with Angel City FC, continuing a strong defensive run having only conceded twice in the last three games, despite playing two of the best offenses in the league. Spanish defender, Nuria Rábano, once again stood out as a key contributor in the steadily improving Utah defense, which has also prominently featured NWSL veterans Kaleigh Riehl and Imani Dorsey who have recovered from long term injuries.

Utah was unable to earn a point in the two matches against Gotham in 2024, falling 1-0 on the road on September 22 to an early Yazmeen Ryan strike. The return leg was a 4-1 loss on the final day of the season, where Hannah Betfort scored the lone goal in the tie.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Lloyden:: Utah Royals FC vs. Gotham FC | Sports Illustrated Stadium | 5:30 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 5:00 p.m. MT

Gotham FC enters this match occupying the final playoff spot in the NWSL table. Over the last five matches, the club has recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss. Most recently, Gotham fell 2-1 at home to Houston. Prior to that result, the team earned draws against Washington and Chicago, secured a home win over Bay FC, and claimed an away victory against Utah Royals FC.

Following Saturday night's match, Utah Royals FC will remain on the road for two weeks, first traveling to Portland Thorns FC on August 28 and then to North Carolina Courage on September 6. The club returns home on September 14 to host Houston Dash with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at: https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







