Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (1-9-6, 9 pts) returns home to face the North Carolina Courage (5-6-5, 20 pts). Prior to the match kickoff at 7 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium August 22, Chicago Stars fans are invited to join the club's Neighborhood Night activations, celebrating Chicago's 77 unique community areas and their rich diversity that makes up the city's vibrant cultural identities. The first 1,000 fans to enter when gates open at 6 p.m. CT will receive a Neighborhood Night-themed beanie patch, while the Fan Zone, presented by Jameson, will include a "Rep Your Neighborhood" station in addition to its usual fun games and activities. The match is also the Chicago Stars' Appreciation Match for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which will celebrate Bea Franklin's nomination and honor the philanthropic work of Franklin's community partner, Digs with Dignity. During the match, Franklin will wear a commemorative armband bearing the silhouette of award namesake, Lauren Holiday, and Digs with Dignity will be presented with a $5,000 donation, courtesy of Nationwide.

Where to Watch

Stream: Prime Video

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago overcame a 3-0 deficit to tie Seattle Reign FC 3-3

NC: North Carolina tied with Portland, 1-1

Storylines

Reverse Fixture: The Chicago Stars take on the North Carolina Courage for the second time this season, this time in front of their home fans at SeatGeek Stadium. Last time the two sides faced off, the Courage came out on top with a 2-0 win over the Stars, but three months between two fixtures can be an eternity. Both teams have undergone coaching changes, with Ella Masar taking over as interim head coach from Masaki Hemmi, who coached the first match between North Carolina and Chicago, and Nathan Thackery serving as acting head coach for the Courage after the separation between the club and former head coach Sean Nahas. Heading into Friday, North Carolina sits one spot below the playoff line in ninth - though tied with Gotham FC in points - while Chicago maintains their spot in 13th, still looking for their second win of the season. With an 11-point difference between the two sides, it's no surprise that North Carolina holds statistical advantages over Chicago in many categories. The Stars, however, do match the Courage in assists this season (12), have more accurate long passes (331 to 292) and are just shy of the Courage in accurate shooting percentage (53 to 54 percent). The Stars will certainly need their fans' backing to make the most of the matchup Friday with the short turnaround between matches.

Jameese is Back, Back Again: We could've had you guess, but many already know: Jameese Joseph is back! After recovering from a lower leg injury sustained during international duty landed her on the 45-day injury list, Joseph was officially moved back to the Chicago Stars' active roster prior to the team's last match against Seattle Reign FC. Subbing into the match earlier than expected, Joseph played 49 minutes for the Stars and quickly made her presence felt, making several runs at goal taking three shots, taking 20 touches and recording a 75% passing accuracy. Joseph had a strong start to the season before her injury, scoring the club's first goal against the Houston Dash and assisting on two goals by Ludmila in the first match against Bay FC. In the team's first match against the Courage, Joseph subbed on for the Stars, playing nearly 30 minutes. In those 30 minutes, Joseph had more touches, passes - including passes in the final third - and chances created than any other Chicago Star who subbed into the match. Joseph also had a goal that was unfortunately disallowed due to an offsides call on the forward. Based on Joseph's energy entering the match against Seattle, her long absence off the pitch has left the Maryland native hungry to help her team win, and if granted extended minutes this match, North Carolina's defense could be in for a long shift.

Next One Up: One of Chicago's biggest storylines heading into the match Friday is who will be available to play? It's no secret that the match against Seattle Monday night saw the early exits of three key Star players: Jenna Bike, Shea Groom and Natalia Kuikka. The trio traveled back with the team Tuesday and will be evaluated further by the team medical staff and doctor, but the extent of their availability may be a match-time decision. Bike, unfortunately, started the season on the availability report for Chicago, but after making her first appearance against the Kansas City Current May 24, the forward has started in the last six regular-season matches for Chicago. Groom, on the other hand, has appeared in all but two regular-season matches for the Stars and has scored two goals for the club. Kuikka also started the season on the availability report for Chicago due to an injury in February while away playing with Finland, but the star defender fought her way back onto the pitch before the NWSL break, played for Finland again in 2025 EUROs and played full 90-minute matches in Chicago's two previous matches. Looking at the roster, interim head coach Ella Masar could sub in Camryn Biegalski, who scored her first regular-season goal against Seattle, for Kuikka, Manaka Hayashi for Groom and possibly Nádia Gomes for Bike, but that leaves Chicago with a very thin roster for an opponent that the team has struggled against in recent seasons. The short turnaround week will be tough, for sure, but the only way through will be together, something the team has preached and practiced all season long.







