Kansas City Current Defender Gabrielle Robinson Signs Contract Extension Through 2028, Activated off SEI List

Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced on Friday that defender Gabrielle Robinson has signed a new three-year contract extension, keeping her with the club through the 2028 season. Robinson has also officially been removed from the season ending injury (SEI) list and returns to the active roster ahead of the Current's upcoming match against the Portland Thorns on Aug. 23.

"Gabby has made an undeniable impact on our club from the moment she arrived in Kansas City," said General Manager Caitlin Carducci. "Her positive energy is infectious, and the determination she brought to her recovery reflects the same grit and drive we see from her in training and in matches. Gabby's future is incredibly bright, and we're thrilled she'll continue to be part of the Current for years to come."

A native of Springfield, Va., Robinson initially inked a three-year contract with Kansas City after joining the Current in January 2023 when she was selected as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft. Robinson put together one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history: She set club records for a first-year player with 20 appearances (19 starts) and 1,701 minutes played, leading all NWSL rookies in blocked shots (18), interceptions (23) and clearances (72). Robinson also started all seven matches of the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup.

Robinson's sophomore season was cut short after she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in May 2024 and was subsequently placed on the SEI list. Establishing herself as a vital part of the Current's defense prior to the injury, she logged a full 90 minutes in the first 10 regular season matches. She scored her first professional goal against Racing Louisville FC on May 18 during second-half stoppage time.

"I chose KC because of the continued support from the organization, fans, staff, teammates and everyone," said Robinson. "Injuries are hard, but I found it rewarding to learn how to help the team off the field so I'm so excited to help the team as best as I can on the field whenever needed. My goals for this team for every year are to win championships!"

Prior to joining the professional ranks, Robinson had a standout collegiate career at West Virginia University from 2019-22 where she started all 78 matches she appeared in. She finished her time as a Mountaineer with two goals, three assists and 7,113 minutes logged, also leading her team to the 2022 Big 12 Championship while garnering All-Big 12 Tournament Team and All-Big 12 Second Team praise.

Robinson will be available for selection for the Kansas City Current's road match against the Portland Thorns on Saturday, Aug. 23. Kickoff is slated for 9 p.m. CT at Providence Park in Portland. The match will broadcast on ION and fans in Kansas City can catch a simulcast on KMCI, 38 the Spot with a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, starting at 8:30 p.m. CT. The action will also be on 90.9 The Bridge as well as in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.