Cece Kizer: The Road to 100 NWSL Appearances

Published on August 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







The NWSL and its players are a prime example of what hard work and dedication can result in. Since its inception in 2012, the National Women's Soccer League has hosted the most talented footballers in the sport and its growth is thanks to those who proudly represent the 14 teams around the country. So many young girls dream of making it to the NWSL and would consider it the achievement of a lifetime. Few take into account the consistency that's required not only to get to the big leagues but to remain there among the best in the world.

The Utah Royals, however, boast numerous accomplished veterans on its roster, including one who recently achieved a rare milestone: Cece Kizer reached 100 career appearances in the NWSL, a feat accomplished by only a handful of women. Little did she know that coming on as a substitute at the 64th minute against Kansas City on Friday, August 8, would cement her place in the annals of NWSL history.

To celebrate her tremendous milestone, we sat down with Kizer to relive her career and dig deeper into her story as a professional in the NWSL.

Cece's Journey Throughout the NWSL

Before reaching the NWSL, Cece Kizer flourished at Ole Miss, scoring 48 goals-the most in program history-in 83 appearances and earning three first-team All-SEC selections between 2015 and 2018. Her breakout performances led to her being selected in the second round of the 2019 NWSL College Draft by the Houston Dash. She spent one season there before a brief stint in Europe, playing for Norwegian side Kolbotn.

In 2020, she returned to the country and was selected by the newly founded Racing Louisville in that year's Expansion Draft. She scored a memorable goal on her debut with the club, etching her name in the team's history as the first-ever goalscorer for Louisville in a 2-2 draw with the Orlando Pride in the Challenge Cup.

When asked which moments stood out most in her career, she didn't hesitate to mention her goal with Louisville, recalling the match as if it were just yesterday. "Scoring the first goal at Racing-that first game was honestly so fun, so cool to be a part of. We scored in the 90th minute to tie it up."

She went on to reflect on other highlights of her career, with her time in Kansas City where she played from 2022 to 2023 taking center stage. "Making the championship game with Kansas City-that whole run that we had-was amazing. The championship game didn't go our way, but it was cool just to be a part of it, the excitement of it, and getting to play in a championship game is something that I'm very proud of. I think scoring my first goal in Kansas City too-just being a homegrown kid, getting to go back and play in my hometown, with my whole family and friends there-was a really special moment and a special time for me."

Growing up near Kansas City, Kizer had the opportunity of a lifetime with the Current, to play in front of her family and friends. It allowed her to maintain close relationships with the special people in her life and stay involved with a community that gave her so much while she was growing up. It's an experience she continues to cherish today.

"Playing in Kansas City, I was around them all the time. ¬©It was so nice to call up my brothers and go have dinner and do stuff like that. I definitely miss those moments. I hold on to those memories. I think those would be the highlights of my career, getting to play in front of my nieces and nephews every weekend. It was a once in a lifetime experience."

She continued, "I cherish that time because it was a really cool experience playing for my hometown and then also getting to be around my family and friends. I got to reconnect with high school friends and then reach out to the community and meet so many young players that want to be like me. I think it was so cool to be a Kansas City homegirl, I took great pride in being from the town and the area and just being [one of] those people that young kids can look up to."

During Kizer's time in the league, the NWSL has grown to heights few could have imagined. She recalls a time when the league looked very different, including the exposure it had and the resources available to players and teams.

"So much has changed. The league's growing, viewership's growing, more competition with internationals coming over here. I don't think that was a big thing when I was playing early on; a lot of it was American players. There were few internationals, but now, seeing how well the league has done and how much growth it's had, you're seeing those internationals come in. We weren't able to take charter flights and per diem wasn't a thing. The facilities have improved, and there's been so many big steps that the league has taken in my seven years. ¬©Can't wait to see what it looks like in 10, 20 years from now, when I'm long gone."

Having spent seven years in the NWSL, she's been influenced by many players and coaches who have shaped her game in one way or another. Additionally, she's been able to build relationships that help motivate her on and off the field, including her current teammates Kate del Fava and Alex Loera, with whom she shared the pitch in Kansas City.

"Looking back, I think those first two years were really important to me. I developed a lot under players like Rachel Daly, Kristie Mewis, Shea Groom. ¬©Sophie Schmidt. I learned so much from all of them, it's cool to know that I grew so much as a player. Alex, Kate, and I played at Kansas City, and it's fun to be able to connect with so many people and some of them are invited to my wedding. It's cool that you can have those personal relationships with teammates, and then they go past the field, too. And coaches wise, I've had so many at this point. All of them definitely impacted my career in some ways. I feel like I've learned so much."

The Royals signed Kizer as a free agent in April of this year, citing her experience and versatility as key reasons why bringing her to Sandy was imperative for the club. Since her arrival, she's made five starts in seven appearances and scored a crucial goal in the 3-3 draw away to the Washington Spirit. Regarding her personal objectives for the future while with the Sandy club, she said "Getting back to my form. I've had hiccups with minor injuries that have kept me off the field. I want to feel good, perform well, impact as much as I can, and just be healthy and available. That's my biggest focus right now-just taking care of myself, taking care of my body, and taking care of my mental health as well, staying focused and ready."

Accomplishing 100 appearances in the NWSL is cause for league-wide recognition. While her teammates celebrate the milestone and she takes pride in it, she still remains focused on what lies ahead.

"I think it speaks volumes to my determination and willingness to compete, still love the game, and be around for so long. It's something that I'm proud of but [I'm] never complacent with where I'm at. So happy, excited, and grateful for all the hundred games and looking forward to hopefully the next 100."







