Fan Impact Challenge Opens for 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

Published on August 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Fan Impact Challenge for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, formally opened today. The Fan Impact Challenge, separate from the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award (LHIA) winner, allows National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) fans to engage and show support for their LHIA nominee of choice. Midfielder Claire Hutton is the Kansas City Current's nominee and is supporting MINDDRIVE as her community partner.

To show support for Hutton and MINDDRIVE, fans can vote once per day on the NWSL's LAUREN HOLIDAY IMPACT AWARD MICROSITE during the duration of the Fan Impact Challenge, which runs until Aug. 30 at 10:59 p.m. CT. The nominee with the most votes at the end of the submission period will be announced as the Fan Impact Challenge Winner in early September and receives a $10,000 donation to a charitable organization of the winner's choice. A new enhancement to the Fan Impact Challenge is a sweepstakes where one randomly selected fan, among those who voted for the winning nominee, will receive a jersey from the team of their choosing.

Hutton and 13 other club-nominated players are also vying for the overall Lauren Holiday Impact Award where the winner will receive $50,000 for the charitable organization of their choice. The overall winner is selected by a voting panel and will be announced during the week of the 2025 NWSL Championship.

The NWSL announced the schedule of Appreciation Matches and related activities celebrating all 14 club nominees in late July. Hutton's Appreciation Match is Saturday, Aug. 30, when the Current hosts the North Carolina Courage. To honor the occasion, Hutton will wear a commemorative armband during the contest and representatives from MINDDRIVE will be on-site to join the festivities and celebrate Hutton's commitment to the community.

MINDDRIVE is a Kansas City-based organization that provides hands-on, project-based learning in STEM fields for high school students. Founded in 2010, MINDDRIVE engages students in mentor-supported STEM related programming, which expands students' vision of what is possible for their future. MINDDRIVE offers after school and weekend programs in fields like welding, drone piloting, electric vehicle design, eSports and more.

For more information about the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, visit nwslsoccer.com-impact.







