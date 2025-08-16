Match Preview: Bay FC Returns Home to Face In-State Rival San Diego Wave FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC returns to PayPal Park as in-state foe San Diego Wave FC makes a visit to the Bay Area Saturday, Aug. 16. It's the final regular season contest between the two clubs after their May meeting down south. Coverage begins on ION with the network's pre-match show featuring Kylen Mills and Sebastian Salazar. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli on the call. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets, and the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bay FC pennant.

The club will look to continue its run of strong attacking performances that have threatened the opposition constantly in recent weeks. Midfielder Taylor Huff found the net for her second goal in as many games last week in Chicago as the club pressured their hosts throughout the day, tallying 13 total shots and 1.55 expected goals on the day. An equalizer by the hosts leveled the match in the second half and the scoreline held despite Bay pinning their foes back throughout the second half.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC defender Caprice Dydasco: Dydasco has been the club's steady hand to open the second half. Against Chicago in Week 15, she was perfect in one-on-one situations, winning six of six duels. She was stellar in the build-up for the club, completing 89% of her passes for the match - second among the club's starters - and led the squad with six crosses, helping generate opportunities throughout all 90 minutes.

San Diego Wave FC forward Delphine Cascarino: Cascarino has broken out as one of the league's top playmakers in 2025 and has been San Diego's primary facilitator throughout the campaign. She enters this week's contest tied for the league lead in assists with five, and at the Euros with France this summer netted two goals in the group stage.

ON THE DOORSTEP

Bay FC has been one of the league's top attacking teams in the second half, even if the results haven't shown it. The club is tied for first in total shots (33) alongside Portland Thorns since play resumed, and second in expected goals at 5.23. The club has been held scoreless only twice in 2025, a tally bested only by league-leader Kansas City Current, who's failed to score on only one occasion this season.

THAT'S OUR CHAMP

Forward Asisat Oshoala has returned to the club after spending July helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco. For the tournament, she netted one goal and appeared in four games as the Super Falcons lifted their tenth trophy. She's yet to find the net in league play this season, but had been knocking on the door ahead of the midseason break.

OPPONENT REPORT

San Diego has been stellar this season, entering this week's contest fourth in the table but just a point back of Orlando and Washington tied in second place. The club's conceded just a single goal in its last three league contests, and has lost only once since April 19, a span of 11 games.

Last week against Angel City, a LA equalizer at the death spoiled what looked to be a win for the club in a SoCal derby. After a stalemate through 85 minutes, substitute Makenzy Robbe found the net with five minutes remaining to put San Diego ahead. Angel City's Alanna Kennedy equalized to steal a point for the visitors two minutes into stoppage time, however, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY vs SD

Bay FC and San Diego split their two league meetings in 2024, with each club winning on home turf. Bay FC's victory came May 17 at PayPal Park as a late own goal put the club ahead going into stoppage time. The two sides also met in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup action at Torero Stadium, a 3-1 win for San Diego.

The two clubs last met May 4, 2025 in San Diego, a 2-1 win for Wave. San Diego struck first with a sixth minute tally providing an early lead, before Bay FC equalized in the 18th minute off the foot of Karlie Lema. Jordan Silkowitz came up big just before the half hour mark, denying a penalty attempt from San Diego's Maria Sanchez. The hosts netted a winner late into second half stoppage time, resulting in a heartbreaker for Bay FC.

RECOGNIZING HER IMPACT

This weekend, Bay FC will acknowledge forward Rachel Kundananji, the club's nominee for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award. Through her foundation, the Zambian has given back to young girls across the globe, giving them the tools they need to play football. Here in the Bay Area, Racheal has teamed up with Oakland-based organization Soccer Without Borders, which works to provide access to the game for those in underprivileged communities. Earlier this season, Racheal teamed up with a SWB team to design a custom kit for its players to wear - the team's first time ever having its own jerseys - which will be unveiled at the match.

BAY FC PARTS WAYS WITH PRINCESS

Bay FC and forward Princess have mutually agreed to terminate her contract effective immediately. The Ghanian attacker joined Bay FC from Nordsjælland ahead of the 2024 season for an undisclosed transfer fee. She made her NWSL debut in the club's inaugural home opener vs. Houston Dash, and finished the campaign with nine appearances, including two starts. She has not appeared for Bay FC in 2025.







