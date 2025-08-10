Bay FC Share Points with Chicago Stars FC in 1-1 Draw

August 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Bay FC and Chicago Stars FC played to a 1-1 draw Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium, claiming Bay FC its second straight unbeaten result. A week after netting her first career goal, Taylor Huff put her club ahead with her second goal in as many matches in the 29th minute. Chicago equalized before the break off the foot of Shea Groom, and the scoreline would hold through the final whistle.

"Credit to the players for playing under very difficult conditions, they fought through it. Our game plan was there, but I think we didn't execute as well as we liked," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "At the end of the day we get a point on the road. We've got to take some of the positives out of it, and now we head home and play in front of our fans in front of a very good team."

Each side had chances in the early goings. Strong defensive work by Bay FC kept away pressure from Chicago after early nerves settled. Jordan Silkowitz came up with a big stop in the 8th minute, keeping out a close-range attempt by Ally Schlegel with an all-out diving effort. Moments later, Schlegel looked to challenge again on the counter, but a stellar effort by Alyssa Malonson one-on-one kept her from putting a shot on frame.

Bay FC answered with a pair of big chances ahead of the 20-minute mark. After getting out on the run, Racheal Kundananji served across goal to Rachel Hill in stride, but her effort was denied by a lunging save from Alyssa Naeher. Kundananji nearly netted one of her own in the 19th minute but missed the target by inches to the left.

A week after scoring her first pro goal, Huff put Bay FC ahead with the game's opening score. The Ohio native made no mistake of a deflected corner kick that fell to her feet just before the half hour mark, sending it through for her second goal in as many games.

Chicago answered with an equalizer just before the halftime break. Groom put the ball through from close range after beating a Bay FC defender on the run toward a long ball played forward.

Changes at the halftime break brought in Karlie Lema and Kiki Pickett off the bench as Bay FC looked to go ahead. The club came close to a go-ahead score at the hour mark, when Hannah Bebar intercepted the ball in the middle of the pitch. A strong shot from her right foot rolled inches wide of the post after a combination with Huff put the ball back at her feet charging towards goal.

A trio of Bay FC players celebrated career milestones in the contest. Hill's appearance marked the 150th of her professional career, making the forward the 45th in league history to reach the milestone, and the fourth on Bay FC's roster. Hocking's return to Chicago - where she was drafted in 2023 - marked her 50th career NWSL appearance. She was lifted in the 79th minute for Bay Area native Catherine Paulson, whose appearance marked the first of her career in NWSL regular season play and the first of her career in a competitive match after seeing action in friendlies in 2024 and earlier this season.

Bay FC returns home next weekend for the first of two home matches. San Diego Wave FC makes its only regular season visit to the Bay Area Saturday, August 16. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ION, and the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bay FC pennant. The club takes its talents to San Francisco the following week for its highly anticipated matchup vs. Washington Spirit at Oracle Park August 23. Tickets to both matches are available at BayFC.com/tickets.

Chicago Stars FC v Bay FC

August 10, 2025

SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Ill.

Kickoff: 11:06 a.m. PT / 1:06 p.m. CT

Weather: Cloudy, 90 degrees

Discipline

CHI - Masar (caution) 86'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Huff 29'

CHI - Groom (Schlegel) 42'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 1 0 1

Chicago Stars FC 1 0 1

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Malonson, Hubly, Dydasco, Huff, Conti (Shepherd 66'), Bebar (Pickett 66'), Hill (Lema 45'), Hocking (Paulson 79'), Boade (C) (Anderson 88'), Kundananji

Unused Substitutes: Freeman, Allen, Moreau

Chicago Stars FC: Naeher (C), Kuikka, Staab, Hendrich, Malham, Lopez, Groom, Grosso (Johnson 90+4'), Bike (Gomes 67'), Schlegel (Franklin 68'), Ludmila (Hayashi 45')

Unused Substitutes: Wood, Nesbeth, Biegalski, Cook, Angel







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.