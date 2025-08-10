Portland Thorns Dominate Seattle Reign 4-2 at Providence Park

August 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns celebrate a goal against the Seattle Reign

PORTLAND, Ore. - On a hot Sunday afternoon at Providence Park, the Portland Thorns put up a dominant 4-2 performance against bitter rival Seattle Reign in the 43rd edition of the Cascadia Rivalry.

The Thorns faced an early obstacle when Seattle's Emeri Adames opened the scoring minutes after the opening whistle, but the Thorns did not let that deter them as they continued to press into the Reign box in search of the equalizer.

The tide would turn in Portland's favor when Thorns captain Sam Coffey stepped up to take a penalty in the 18', slotting the ball into the bottom right corner and following it up with an energetic celebration to rally up the Portland fans and let Seattle know whose house they were in.

Portland - who continued to dominate play in the first half - then secured the lead in the 26' when Jessie Fleming crossed in a ball to Reilyn Turner, who find space near the left corner of the six-yard box to strike the ball into the net and send Providence Park into a frenzy.

After the break, the Thorns continued to set the tone on the pitch and tripled their lead when Reyna Reyes found herself at the right place and right time to head in a deflected cross from Olivia Moultrie.

Fishlock would score a second goal for Seattle, but the Thorns immediately responded with a goal of their own a minute later courtesy of rookie sensation Pietra Tordin to keep the party in Portland going.

In front of a club and league season-high crowd of 21,811 fans, the Thorns would hold out its lead to secure the three points and jump up to fifth in the NWSL standings. Additionally, they set a new club record 10 consecutive regular season home matches unbeaten (7-0-3) and extended its regular season home unbeaten run against Seattle to five matches (3-0-2),

ATTENDANCE: 21,811

TEAM NOTES

The Thorns set a new club and league season-high attendance: 21,811.

The Thorns are now unbeaten in 10 consecutive regular season home matches, a new club record.

In 43 Cascadia Rivalry meetings across all NWSL competitions, the Thorns now lead the series with a 17W-16L-10D record.

Portland's 4-2-win vs Seattle was the highest-scoring game in Cascadia Rivalry history (six goals).

In the regular season, the Thorns have not lost to Seattle in five consecutive matches (3-0-2) dating back to 2021. Additionally, they have not lost to Seattle when leading at halftime (5-0-1) dating back to 2013.

Today's victory was the second straight regular season home game that Portland has scored four goals against Seattle.

No team in the NWSL has had more four-goal matches than Portland this season (three matches, two at home). It is also the 20th regular season home game in club history that Portland has scored four or more goals in a match.

Portland's win vs Seattle was the first time this season that the Thorns came back from a losing position to secure victory.

Forward Reilyn Turner added to her team-leading goal tally, scoring her fifth goal of the season.

Midfielder Sam Coffey is now 2/2 in penalties taken this season. It is her second consecutive home match with a goal contribution (goal vs Seattle, assist vs Chicago).

Defender Reyna Reyes scored her second goal of the year, both headers and game-winners (vs Orlando, vs Seattle).

Forward Pietra Tordin scored her fourth goal of the season to become the second-highest goal-scoring rookie this season.

Midfielder Jessie Fleming recorded her now team-leading fourth assist to set up Portland's second goal. It was also her second consecutive assist in as many matches.

Midfielder Hina Sugita registered her third assist of the season when she set up Tordin's goal.

UP NEXT: The Thorns hit the road to face North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, August 16. Kickoff on ION is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

SEA - Emeri Adames (Jess Fishlock) 3': After receiving a long pass from Fishlock, Adames hit the ball into the bottom right corner.

POR - Sam Coffey 18': From the penalty spot, struck into the bottom right corner.

POR - Reilyn Turner (Jessie Fleming) 26': Kouassi ran into the Thorns box and passed the ball over to the top of the six-yard box to find Monday who struck it in goal.

SECOND HALF

POR - Reyna Reyes 55': Off a deflected Moultrie cross, Reyes headed the ball low and into the net.

SEA - Jess Fishlock (Madison Curry) 64': Curry crossed a ball into the box to find Fishlock who put the ball into the net off a diving header.

POR - Pietra Tordin (Hina Sugita) 65': Receiving a through ball from Sugita, Tordin beat the keeper 1v1 and placed the ball near the bottom right corner.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt, Reyna Reyes, Mallie McKenzie (Kaitlyn Torpey 75'), Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita, Jessie Fleming (Mimi Alidou 84'), Reilyn Turner (Jayden Perry 84'), Olivia Moultrie (Payton Linnehan 84'), Pietra Tordin (Deyna Castellanos 75')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Carissa Boeckmann, Daiane, Alexa Spaanstra

Seattle Reign FC(3-5-2): Claudia Dickey, Shae Holmes, Sofia Huerta, Jordyn Bugg (Lauren Barnes 60'), Maddie Dahlien (Nerkila Mondesirn 78'), Madison Curry, Sam Meza, Sally Menti (Mia Fishel 67'), Jess Fishlock-C (Ji So-Yun 78'), Emeri Adames, Jordyn Huitema (Lynn Biyendolo 60')

Subs not used: Maddie Prohaska, Angharad James-Tuner, Emily Mason, Ainsley McCammon

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

N/A

MATCH STATS

POR | SEA

Goals: 4|2

Assists: 2|2

Possession: 40.4|59.6

Shots: 23|11

Shots on Target: 11|3

Saves: 0|4

Tackles: 18|12

Tackles Won: 8|11

Interceptions: 10|10

Fouls: 5|11

Offsides: 2|1

Corner Kicks: 4|5

