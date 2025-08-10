Chicago Stars FC Draw against Bay FC 1-1

August 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC split points at home for the second consecutive week with a 1-1 draw against Bay FC this afternoon. An early goal put Bay FC up in the 30th minute, but fueled the fire of Chicago. The equalizer came in the 42nd minute, when Star Ally Schlegel forced a turnover in Bay FC's half and sent the ball to Shea Groom, who took on both her defender and the keeper to slide the ball into the net. With another point under their belt, the Stars now hit the road, taking on Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field, August 18 at 9 p.m. CT.

Coming out against Bay FC, Chicago looked to maintain the same high pressure they displayed against Gotham last match. In the second minute, Jenna Bike took possession of the ball and sent a half cross, half shot attempt to the upper 90 of Bay's goal, but the keeper was just able to get a hand on it and send it out for an early corner for Chicago. Quickly after, Chicago sent another cross to the top of the 18-yard box that found Julia Grosso who cut to her right foot and took a quick low shot that forced Bay's keeper to dive but the ball went just wide of the net. Bay sent attacks of their own back to Chicago, often necessitating a save from Alyssa Naeher or Sam Staab. In the 30th minute, however, Bay sent in a ball off a corner kick attempt that was flicked on by the head of a Chicago defender. Unfortunately, the ball didn't go far enough and fell to Taylor Huff who placed the shot perfectly to get past Naeher and put Bay ahead. True to their gritty identity, however, Chicago came back in the 42nd minute. Forcing a turnover in Bay's half, Ally Schlegel found and open Shea Groom who turned, faced her defender and dribbled at goal until the perfect moment and sent a low shot that was just out of reach of the keeper to tie the match.

Chicago made one change to start the second half by switching Manaka Hayashi for Ludmila, noting later in the postmatch media availability that it was for precautionary reasons. While playing without Ludmila tends to hinder Chicago's attack, that was not the case this match. Bay came out of the locker room looking to intimidate the Stars, and even kept them in their own half until the 60th minute, but Chicago, relentless as ever, looked to earn their three points. The second half was more akin to a tennis match, with the back and forth attacks and break aways by each side. One such transition was started by Chicago's backline that sent a long ball to Ally Schlegel. The forward received the ball and a foot race ensued against her defender. While Schlegel had her beat, a heavy touch led the ball going out at the end line before she could make an attempt at goal. In the 69th minute, Bay had their most dangerous look at goal when Alyssa Naeher came way out of her 18-yard box to slide tackle a Bay player. The ball bounced around, but did not go out as Naeher hoped. Instead, Rachel Kundananji took possession and took a shot from way out on the left wing toward the empty net. Luckily, Kundananji's aim was slightly off and it went out for a goal kick. Chicago, while still attacking at every opportunity, showed off their defensive abilities stopping all Bay FC attacks with perfectly timed tackles and often risking their bodies.

At the end, neither team was destined to earn three points and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Postmatch, the Chicago Stars celebrated defender and Chicagoland native, Camryn Biegalski, and forward, Jenna Bike - who recently announced her engagement - for both reaching their 50th regular-season appearance. The celebration included receiving flowers from club president, Karen Leetzow, and general manager, Richard Feuz, as well as their family, friends and teammates.

Chicago's next match sees the Stars take on Seattle Reign FC in a Monday night football showdown in Seattle August 18, at 9 p.m. CT at Lumen Field.

MATCH NOTES:

Defender, Kathrin Hendrich, made her first start in the National Women's Soccer league tonight

Ally Schlegel recorded her first assist this season, second-ever NWSL assist

The Stars have scored in their last five home matches

Alyssa Naeher made her 154th appearance for Chicago Stars FC, placing her one appearance away from tying Vanessa DiBernardo's club record 155

Next Match

Seattle Reign FC vs. Chicago Stars FC, August 18, 2025, at 9 p.m. CT at Lumen Field

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 1 0 1

BAY 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 42' Shea Groom (Ally Schlegel)

BAY: 30' Taylor Huff

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 86' Ella Masar (Yellow Card)

BAY:

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Natalia Kuikka, Maitane López, Shea Groom, Jenna Bike (67' Nádia Gomes), Julia Grosso (90+4' Micayla Johnson), Ludmila (46' Manaka Hayashi), Ally Schlegel (68' Bea Franklin)

BAY: Jordan Silkowitz, Alyssa Malonson (88' Joelle Anderson), Kelli Hubly, Caprice Dydasco, Taylor Huff, Hannah Bebar (66' Kiki Pickett), Caroline Conti (66' Jamie Shepherd), Penelope Hocking (79' Catherine Paulson), Tess Boade, Rachel Hill (46' Karlie Lima), Racheal Kundananji







