Chicago Stars FC to Host Lucha Libre Showcase for Nuestra Ciudad Match

Published on August 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars will host a Lucha Libre exhibition showcase following the club's match against the Utah Royals October 5 at SeatGeek Stadium. As part of the club's Nuestra Ciudad theme match, this unique doubleheader kicks off at 3 p.m. CT when the Stars battle the Royals. Then, immediately following the match, the luchadores will take center stage at SeatGeek Stadium.

Lucha libre, a dynamic form of wrestling that originated in Mexico, mixes traditional wrestling with high-flying acrobatics and entertaining theatrics. Known for its host of colorful characters often dawning intricately designed masks, it has captivated audiences for generations. With the rise in popularity of wrestling entertainment in the United States, the influence of lucha libre grew, thanks in part to iconic luchadores like Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio, whose acrobatic styles helped bridge cultural boundaries. Beyond the wrestling ring, lucha libre has found space in popular culture with its imagery and spirit appearing in films, TV shows, video games and even advertisements for Fortune 500 companies. Its rise reflects not only the genre's universal appeal but also the enduring presence of cultural richness of the Mexican and Latino communities within the diverse landscape of the United States.

Fans in attendance October 5, will enjoy a double feature of women's athletics as the Stars take on the Royals to start the day, followed by the wrestling matches feature three local area wrestlers. Blair Onyx, Laynie Luck and Rahne Victoria will take to the ring and show off their wrestling prowess. With years of experience between the three wrestlers, fans will be sure to enjoy this dynamic display.

The double feature is part of the Chicago Stars' Nuestra Ciudad theme match, a celebration of the countless contributions by residents from Latin America to the great city of Chicago. More information on additional celebrations and activations by the club will be announced closer to the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. For tickets to the club's Nuestra Ciudad match October 5, please visit chicagostars.com/tickets. Tickets to the match grant access to the Lucha Libre showcase following the match.







