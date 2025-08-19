Chicago Stars FC Make Three Goal Comeback to Tie Seattle Reign FC, 3-3

Published on August 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC, going back to their roots tonight, put on full display the Chicago Way to earn a hard fought 3-3 draw against Seattle Reign FC. After going down 3-0 at the start of the second half, forward, Ludmila, got the team going by scoring their first in the 73rd minute. Defender, Camryn Biegalksi, scored five minutes later to bring them within one, and with their final attempt in the ninth minute of added time, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, scored on the last play of the match to earn the tie. The goals for Biegalski and Naeher were the first regular-season goals of their NWSL careers.

A dark and stormy night in Chicago seemed to be an omen for the Stars' match in Seattle. While Chicago looked for a promising start, Seattle Reign had other plans three minutes in, with Reign forward, Jordyn Huitema slipping her defender to receive a ball high in the box as Jess Fishlock simultaneously ran in. A pass from Huitema perfectly set up Fishlock, who secured the early goal for Seattle. Chicago seemed ready to use the goal as motivation and began to claw back, but the Riegn ended both Natalia Kuikka and Shea Groom's nights less than 25 minutes in with injuries, leaving two key holes in the Stars' gameplan. Chances for Chicago didn't stop, with Ally Schlegel creating three, and the team putting up a season-high eight shots in the first half. Unfortunately, chaos in the Stars' box in the 34th minute gave Seattle another goal and silenced Chicago for the remainder of the first half.

It turned into a tale of two halves yet again for Chicago. Things started out bleak again, with Seattle's Emeri Adames adding a third to the Reign's lead 10 seconds into the second half. To top it off, the 55th minute saw interim head coach Ella Masar forced to use her final substitution, but a silver lining came in the form of Jameese Joseph, her first minutes since May 24. Regardless, Chicago continued to fight and that fight paid dividends in the 73rd minute. Schlegel received a pass as Ludmila screamed up the right side, and with no Reign players to stop her, the Brazilian put Chicago on the board. Five minutes later, Grosso put the Stars on the attack with a pass across the midfield line to Taylor Malham. Malham crossed a long ball to fellow defender, Camryn Biegalski, and it was almost like déjà vu: no Reign defenders could stop her shot and Biegalski's first professional goal became Chicago's second of the match. Back in the fight, Chicago fought for more chances, but hope of an equalizer seemed lost... until the literal last minute. A corner kick was awarded to Chicago in the ninth minute of stoppage time, bringing goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher into the offense as she took her place in the box. The ball was sent in and headed by Grosso, ricocheting off the cross bar and to the feet of Kathrin Hendrich. The defender sent the ball toward the goal and a last-minute touch by Naeher finishes the chaotic sequence with a goal for Chicago to secure the draw.

MATCH NOTES:

Chicago recorded a season-high 8 shots in the first half

Defender, Camryn Biegalski, made her first appearance tonight since June 14

Jameese Joseph made her first appearance since coming off the 45-day injury listen, earning her first minutes since May 24

Alyssa Naeher scored her first-ever NWSL goal in her 200th regular-season NWSL appearance. Naeher is the first goalkeeper to record 200 appearances.

Ludmila recorded her eighth regular-season NWSL goal, her third against Seattle

Ally Schlegel recorded her second assist in as many matches. It was the forward's second assist on the season

Camryn Biegalski scored her first-ever NWSL goal in her 54th regular-season match

Taylor Malham notched her first assist of 2025 tonight

Defender, Kathrin Hendrich, recorded her first NWSL regular-season assist on the goal by Alyssa Naeher

Chicago have not lost a match since Ella Masar was named interim head coach

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. North Carolina Courage, August 22, 2025, at 7 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

SEA 2 1 3

CHI 0 3 3

Scoring Summary:

SEA: 3' Jess Fishlock (Jordyn Huitema), 34' Jordyn Huitema, 46' Emeri Adames

CHI: 73' Ludmila (Ally Schlegel), 78' Camryn Biegalski (Taylor Malham), 90+9' Alyssa Naeher

Disciplinary Report

SEA: 88' Sam Meza (Yellow Card)

CHI: 56' Sam Staab (Yellow Card)

Lineups

SEA: Claudia Dickey, Shae Holmes, Jess Fishlock (85' Sam Meza), Madison Curry (66' Jordyn Bugg,) Angharad James-Turner, Sally Menti, Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Emeri Adames (86' Emily Mason), Jordyn Huitema (66' Lynn Biyendolo), Maddie Dahlien (66' Mia Fishel)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Natalia Kuikka (14' Camryn Biegalski), Kathrin Hendrich, Sam Staab, Taylor Malham, Maitane (46 'Bea Franklin), Shea Groom (31' Manaka Hayashi), Julia Grosso, Ally Schlegel, Ludmila, Jenna Bike (55' Jameese Joseph)







