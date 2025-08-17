Chicago Stars FC Activates Jameese Joseph off 45-Day Injury List

Published on August 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC activated forward, Jameese Joseph, from the 45-day injury list, the club announced today. Joseph will be available for selection for the team's upcoming match against Seattle Reign FC, August 18 at 9 p.m. CT.

Joseph began her professional career being drafted by Chicago in 2024, earning her first professional contract with the Stars in March 2024. After a breakout second half of her rookie campaign, Joseph closed the regular season with two goals and two assists, finishing the year with a postseason goal in Orlando to become the second-youngest goal scorer in NWSL history. Joseph didn't skip a beat to start 2025, scoring the Chicago Stars' first goal of the season in the club's home opener March 30. The Maryland native also played a key part in securing Chicago's first win of the season April 13, connecting with teammate Ludmila to assist both of the Brazilian's goals in the 2-1 victory over Bay FC. Before sustaining her lower leg injury on international duty with the United States Under-23 Women's National Team in June, Joseph started in nine of her 10 appearances for the Stars, creating a team-high 14 chances.

The Chicago Stars take on Seattle Reign FC August 18 at 9 p.m. CT on the road at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Fans in the Chicagoland area can watch the match on FOX 32 Chicago and nationally on CBS Sports Network.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.