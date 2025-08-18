Houston Dash Earn Last-Gasp Victory to Extend Unbeaten Streak

Published on August 17, 2025

HARRISON, N.J. - The Houston Dash extended their unbeaten streak to three games with a 2-1 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium, led by forward Michelle Alozie's game-winning goal in the 93rd minute. Houston has now won back-to-back games and earned seven points from their last three outings. The team currently leads the league with 11 points won from a deficit.

Midfielder Sarah Puntigam played a through ball to Alozie on the right side of the box that secured three points for Houston in the final moments of the game. The 2025 WAFCON champion took a first touch before slotting a right-footed shot into the center of the net past goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger for her first goal of the season. The play also marked Puntigam's first assist of the year.

Gotham struck first in the eighth minute when Rose Lavelle's shot rattled off the far post. Gabi Portilho reacted quickly to the rebound and slipped the ball across the box to Esther González, who finished for the opening goal.

The Dash equalized shortly after halftime through an own goal from Emily Sonnett. Pressured by midfielder Kiki Van Zanten, who chased down three defenders on the sequence, Sonnett's back pass to her goalkeeper drifted into the far corner of the net to level the match.

This was Van Zanten's fourth start of the season, and the midfielder scored in back-to-back games following the summer break, helping Houston earn four points in the last two matches. The University of Notre Dame product is one of 10 players to score for the Dash this season.

Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action in the 27th minute to deny an effort from Portilho. The Dash captain finished with four saves on the afternoon to keep her side within reach of today's positive result.

On the other end, Gotham's goalkeeper was tested by a header from defender Paige Nielsen following a free kick from forward Yazmeen Ryan in the first half, but the keeper held firm at the far post.

Midfielder Maggie Graham tallied Houston's final opportunity of the first half in stoppage time following a pass from Ryan, but her effort was off target.

Dash forward Clarissa Larisey joined the team on the bench today and this was her first time on the matchday roster since joining the club on a transfer from Crystal Palace at the end of July.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, August 24 to host Seattle Reign FC. Tickets for the match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com.

---

NJ/NY Gotham FC (5-6-5; 20 pts.) 1-2 Houston Dash (5-8-3; 18 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 16

Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, New Jersey

Attendance: 7,519

TEAM 1H 2H FT

NJ/NY Gotham FC 1 0 1

Houston Dash 1 1 2

NJ/NY: Esther González 11 (Gabi Portilho 3) 8'

HOU: Emily Sonnet (own goal) 51'

HOU: Michelle Alozie 1 (Sarah Puntigam 1) 90'+3'

NJ/NY Gotham FC: Ann-Katrin Berger, Lilly Reale, Jess Carter, Emily Sonnett, Mandy Freeman (Kayla Duran 88'), Sarah Schupansky (Taryn Torres 77'), Jaelin Howell, Rose Lavelle (Sofia Cook 63'), Katie Stengel (Khyah Harper 63'), Esther González, Gabi Portilho (Bruninha 88')

Unused substitutes: Shelby Hogan, Josefine Hasbo, Nealy Martin, Mckenna Whitham

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell, Allysha Chapman (Michelle Alozie 84'), Paige Nielsen, Natalie Jacobs, Avery Patterson, Danielle Colaprico (Sophie Schmidt 88'), Maggie Graham, Kiki van Zanten, Delanie Sheehan (Sarah Puntigam 88'), Evelina Duljan (Messiah Bright 45'), Yazmeen Ryan

Unused substitutes: Abby Smith, Clarissa Larisey, Belle Briede, Christen Westphal, Katie Lind

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Allysha Chapman (caution; foul) 72'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

Assistant: Art Arustamyan

Assistant: Amilcar Sicaju

Fourth Official: Kyle Averill

VAR: Abdou Ndiaye

Weather: 93 degrees, cloudy







