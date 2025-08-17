Portilho, Stengel Join Gotham FC Lineup

Fresh off a Copa América Femenina title, Brazilian forward Gabi Portilho is set to make her first Gotham FC start since April 26 when her team hosts the Houston Dash at 4 p.m. today at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Portilho's reappearance in coach Juan Carlos Amorós's lineup comes after missing seven weeks of NWSL action with a hip ailment. She returned to full fitness in time to represent Brazil at this summer's continental championship, and she came off the bench in Gotham's 0-0 draw this past weekend against rival Washington.

Recently re-signed forward Katie Stengel is the other change to Amorós's XI, starting for the first time since rejoining Gotham during the summer break. Coincidentally Stengel's last start for Gotham before her transfer to Crystal Palace came on Sept. 8, 2024, against Houston.

Gotham FC (5-5-5, 20 points) is aiming to extend its four-match unbeaten streak against a struggling Houston (4-8-3, 15 points) that is winless in its last three games away from home. The match will be broadcast locally on MSG Networks and the Gotham Sports App, with NWSL+ set to carry the national stream.

Today's game will feature club history: Defender Mandy Freeman, who will wear the captain's arm band, will set the new mark as Gotham FC's all-time appearances leader with her 107th regular season match. The Florida native is starting her 86th game for the only professional club she has played for, serving as the team's right back.

Jess Carter, Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett round out Gotham's back line, making this the eighth game that quartet has started together.

Up front, Portilho and Stengel will be joined by the NWSL's joint top scorer, Esther González, who can retake the lead on Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga with a goal or more today. The Spaniard is only seven goals away from tying Gotham FC's all-time leading scorer, Sam Kerr, who finished her time with the club on 28 goals.

Ann-Katrin Berger makes her 38th consecutive regular season start for Gotham FC in pursuit of her sixth solo clean sheet. The German international has been a key piece in GFC's third-best goals against, only allowing 14 goals in 15 matches.

The midfield trio remains the same for the second straight match: Jaelin Howell will sit in behind Rose Lavelle and Sarah Schupansky.

The substitutes bench features defenders Bruninha and Kayla Duran alongside midfielders Sofia Cook, Josefine Hasbo, Nealy Martin and Taryn Torres and forwards Khyah Harper and Mak Whitham. Shelby Hogan is the reserve goalkeeper.

Defender Tierna Davidson and forward Ella Stevens were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report. Midge Purce (thigh) will sit out this match - as will Geyse, who is serving a one-game suspension after receiving a red card vs. Washington.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Houston Dash

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

22 - Mandy Freeman (c)

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

11 - Sarah Schupansky

16 - Rose Lavelle

18 - Gabi Portilho

9 - Esther González

28 - Katie Stengel

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 8 - Taryn Torres, 14 - Nealy Martin, 17 - Mak Whitham, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 34 - Khyah Harper







