Gotham FC Begins Title Defense with Opening Match of Concacaf W Champions Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - The reigning champions of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup will begin their title defense Wednesday night when Gotham FC hosts Mexican powerhouse CF Monterrey Femenil at Icahn Stadium in Manhattan.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, with the broadcast in English on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Gotham is the only NWSL club to feature in each of the first two editions of the Concacaf W Champions Cup, joining the Orlando Pride and rival Washington Spirit in this year's tournament. Drawn into Group B, Gotham will face Washington, Alianza, Monterrey and Vancouver Rise Academy in its four group stage matches.

The club remains unbeaten in tournament play, going undefeated in group stage matches last season before defeating Club América and Tigres UANL in the semifinal and final, respectively. With the championship, Gotham became the first North American club to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the inaugural 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

Monterrey enters the match with a 5-2-0 record in Liga MX Femenil Apertura play, sitting fourth in the standings and coming off back-to-back 5-0 victories. Rayadas also qualified for last year's Concacaf W Champions Cup, finishing third in their group and narrowly missing the semifinals.

Gotham and Monterrey met in last year's group stage, playing to a scoreless draw.

Following Wednesday's match, Gotham will return to NWSL play Saturday, when it hosts the Utah Royals at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Key Points:

This will be Gotham FC's second time facing a Liga MX Femenil opponent for a second time, with Tigres UANL the other Mexican club it has previously played twice.

Gotham is undefeated against Liga MX Femenil opponents in all competitions, with three wins and two draws.

Forward Esther González was named Best Player of the 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup after scoring three goals, including the championship-winning goal in the final.

Gotham has recorded two clean sheets against Liga MX Femenil opponents in Champions Cup play, shutting out both Tigres UANL and CF Monterrey.







