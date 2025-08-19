Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on August 19, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)







This past week the Green Bay Rockers won their second Northwood Leagues title; two teams joined Arena Football One, the Kentucky Barrels and Beaumont Renegades; the National Women's Soccer League's Chicago Stars named Martin Sjögren their new head coach and United Football League MVP quarterback Bryce Perkins of the Michigan Panthers signed with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

Highlights from this week come from the Northwoods League, International League, Florida State League, Arena Football One, Canadian Football League, United Football League, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, Women's National Basketball Association, Premier Lacrosse League, ECHL, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASEBALL

Northwoods League

After taking down the Duluth Huskies in a 10-8 comeback thriller on Thursday, the Green Bay Rockers have won their second Northwoods League title in team history. Green Bay, the first-half champions of the Great Lakes West, began their playoff run against their sub-division rivals in the Wausau Woodchucks. On Sunday, the Rockers kicked off the postseason with a 8-4 victory. Neenah native Steve Marhefke got the start and delivered 5.1 innings, allowing just five baserunners and no earned runs. In a 5-4 ballgame in the sixth, Eli Selga launched an insurance three-run homer to stamp the victory in Game 1. The next day, the Rockers traveled West on Highway 29 with a chance to punch their ticket to the Great Lakes Championship. After trailing 4-1 entering the eighth inning, the Rockers tied things as Collin Helms crossed home on a bases-loaded balk. In the ninth, Xaige Lancaster lead things off with a solo home run on a full count to give Green Bay the lead for the first time in the game. Jeremy Delamota scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead. KJ Ward earned the win, with five strikeouts over two innings pitched to end the game.

International League

Mets No. 4 prospect Jonah Tong racks up nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 scoreless frames in his Triple-A Syracuse Mets debut

Florida State League

Reds No. 4 prospect Tyson Lewis hammers his first pro grand slam and second homer in as many games for Single-A Daytona Tortugas

Phillies prospect Erik Ritchie records the final out of the game to complete Single-A Clearwater Threshers no-hitter

FOOTBALL

Arena Football One

The Kentucky Barrels are set to bring the high-octane action of Arena Football back to Greater Cincinnati with their inaugural season kicking off in 2026. As a proud expansion team in Arena Football One (AF1), the Barrels will make their home at Truist Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University. "We are excited to welcome arena football to Truist Arena through this exciting partnership," said Cady Short-Thompson, President of NKU. "This collaboration brings a new level of energy and entertainment to our campus and community, while showcasing Truist Arena as a premier venue in the region. We look forward to cheering on the team and seeing fans fill the stands."

New arena football team, Kentucky Barrels, to start play at Truist Arena in 2026

Arena Football One is excited to announce the start of our expansion announcements with the addition of the Beaumont Renegades for the 2026 season. The Renegades organization is growing and committed to competing at the highest level of the fifty-yard game. "We are incredibly excited to announce the addition of the championship-caliber Renegades to AF1," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "Our goal is to continue to build the league to be the best it can be for players, fans, and communities." The Beaumont Renegades are entering their second season and are making the move to Arena Football after winning a championship in their first year of existence in 2025. This championship pedigree and dedication to elevating their brand and team to the highest level make them an excellent fit for AF1.

After claiming the National Arena League Title in 2025, the Renegades enter the AF1 with the same championship aspirations.

Arena Football One is incredibly excited to share that Sam Castronova, Isaiah Hardy, Duane Brown, and Isiah Scott have signed contracts with the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League. All four spent the 2025 Arena Football season with the Albany Firebirds, and both were standout contributors to the Firebirds' undefeated championship season. Castronova, Hardy, Brown, and Scott took advantage of the opportunities in AF1 and will bring their talents to the next level in the UFL next season. "The simple fact of the matter is we have an organization that values development and success," said Coach Damon Ware. "We have four guys already signed to the UFL, and I imagine there will be a few more." Sam Castronova said, "All of these guys have all the skills to play at the right level! I'm glad they are coming with me, and hopefully we can continue to dominate the way we did this year."

National Arena League

As the National Arena League (NAL) Owners Meetings in Las Vegas draw to a close, league leadership has been hard at work shaping the direction of the NAL's future. While several announcements will be made in the coming days and weeks, the NAL is proud to share the first major update coming out of meetings: the official acceptance of the Dallas Bulls as the league's third expansion franchise for the 2026 season. "When we announced Amarillo as our first expansion franchise, we made it clear that more teams would follow," said NAL Commissioner Brandon Ikard. "Here at the Owners Meetings, we finalized those plans, and we knew there was no better time to start making these announcements." The league plans to announce its other additions to the league over the next few weeks as the NAL continues to grow their footprint strategically nationwide. Majority Owner Doc CS Hudson, who represented the Bulls during this week's meetings, expressed his excitement: "I'm truly honored to receive today's decision from the league's board, a group I have the utmost respect for. The Bulls look forward to hosting our local team press conference soon and we plan to do it Dallas-style...BIG!"

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 11, 2025

United Football League

Top Pick Six Plays from the 2025 Season

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The Chicago Stars FC have named Martin Sjögren as the club's next head coach and welcome Anders Jacobson as first assistant. Sjögren will finish out the Swedish Damallsvenskan league season - where he currently serves as head coach for Hammarby - before joining the Stars for the start of the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. Jacobson will join the team in the coming weeks and serve as interim head coach through the end of 2025. Current interim head coach, Ella Masar, will continue as an assistant coach following Jacobson's arrival along with Karina Báez and goalkeeper coach, Brenton Saylor. "We're thrilled to welcome Martin Sjögren and Anders Jacobson to Chicago Stars FC," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "This appointment is the result of a rigorous, data-driven hiring process and deep discussions about our soccer identity, methodology and long-term vision. We were not just looking for top-level coaches but for people with exceptional human values, leaders who align with our ambition to build a high-performance environment rooted in trust, unity, and a true sense of family. Martin and Anders will bring a wealth of international experience and are fully committed to developing a clear, intelligent and forward-thinking style of play that emphasizes control, collective ambition and attacking football. Together with the rest of our staff, they will play a key role in shaping our culture and helping each player grow individually, as we work relentlessly to reach our sporting goals."

Darian Jenkins, Jen Beattie and Christine Cupo react to the Chicago Stars appointing Norwegian manager Martin Sjögren as its next coach following the split with Lorne Donaldson.

Major League Soccer

Messi masterclass in return with goal and assist.

United Soccer League Championship

The new home of Detroit City Football Club (DCFC), set to open in Southwest Detroit for the 2027 USL Championship season, will be known as AlumniFi Field.

Major Arena Soccer League

One of the Major Arena Soccer League's most respected and admired franchises, the Kansas City Comets, will partner with the MASL 2 Minnesota Blizzard who will serve as their official affiliate for the 2025-26 season, team officials have announced. The Blizzard will be starting their second season at the 5,000 seat Warner Coliseum on the grounds of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in the Twin Cities. The Comets regularly lead the MASL in attendance at Cable Dahmer Arena and have a roster that routinely includes some of the top talent in the league. "When deciding on which M2 Franchise to partner with it was a simple decision," said Comets Managing Partner, Brian Budzinski. "The Blizzard play in beautiful Warner Coliseum which seats 5,000 fans. They have aspirations on and off the field to compete in M1 in the future and we look forward to working with their ownership and technical staff on that transition".

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

In the second quarter between the Fever and Sun, Bria Hartley drives into the lane and collides with Sophie Cunningham's right leg. Cunningham was surrounded by her team and helped to the locker room.

Paige Bueckers joins Monica McNutt, Christine Williamson and Carolyn Peck to discuss what she's learned during her rookie season and what she's translated from UConn to the WNBA.

NBA G League

The Valley Suns, the G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, have named Paul Jesperson as head coach. "Paul is ready to take this next step in his career as he moves into the role of head coach," said Valley Suns General Manager Brendan Sabean. "His background and experience complement our vision to utilize the G League as a lifeline of development for Suns and Valley Suns players. He's a natural fit for the job and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact he can make as head coach." Jesperson enters his second season with the Valley Suns after serving as an assistant coach last year under John Little, who was added to the Phoenix Suns coaching staff. In the team's inaugural season, Jesperson was part of a coaching staff that guided the Valley Suns to a 20-14 regular season record, a berth in the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs and a First Round win over the Santa Cruz Warriors. The team ranked sixth in the league in regular season scoring (117.1 PPG) and led the entire NBA G League in total three-point fields goal per game (16.2). The team finished 10-6 in the G League's Tip-Off Tournament, securing the fifth-seed at the league's annual Showcase Cup in December.

After three seasons as head coach of the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, T.J. Saint is finalizing a move to the New York Knicks to become an assistant coach. Saint, who became the team's second-ever head coach in September 2022, concludes his tenure with the Squadron with an overall record of 60-90. During his time at the helm in Birmingham, he helped 12 players earn Gatorade Call-Ups to the NBA, including six in the 2024-25 season. The Birmingham Squadron will now begin the search for the team's third head coach in their five-year history.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Top 10 Plays from the 2025 PLL Regular Season

National Lacrosse League

The Ottawa Black Bears have named Dan MacRae as the club's head coach and new general manager. The 37-year-old MacRae spent each of the past two seasons as a defensive coordinator with the Colorado Mammoth. "I am beyond excited to take on this opportunity in Ottawa and inherit a phenomenal team that has a lot of promise for the upcoming season," said MacRae. "Being a relatively former teammate of most of the players in that locker room, I know the potential this group possesses and will be looking to maximize their output," said MacRae. "We are excited for the leadership Dan will bring to the future of the Ottawa Black Bears," said Erik Baker, Ottawa Black Bears governor. "Dan has been part of the GF Sports and Entertainment family since we selected him in the expansion draft in 2019. He was the first captain with the New York Riptide and he has demonstrated a track record as a leader. The experience he will bring as a former captain and a proven winner cannot be overstated."

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Wheeling Nailers, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced that Ryan Papaioannou (pronounced: pa-pah-waw-noh) has been named the 21st head coach in team history.

Papaioannou, 41, served as the head coach and general manager of the Brooks Bandits for the past 16 seasons, and enjoyed outstanding success, as the team played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and the British Columbia Hockey League. Under Ryan's leadership, the Bandits captured seven AJHL Championships (2011-12, 2012-13, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2018-19, 2021-22, 2022-23), one BCHL Championship (2024-25), four Centennial/RBC Cup Championships (2012-13, 2018-19, 2021-22, 2022-23) as the national champion of Junior "A," a Western Canada Cup (2016-17) as the Junior "A" champion from western Canada, and a Rocky Mountain Challenge (2023-24) as the champion of Alberta.

New Wheeling Nailers head coach Ryan Papaiouannou meets with reporters after being hired.

Ontario Hockey League

The Oshawa Generals are adding another banner to the rafters as Terry O'Reilly's number 17 will be retired. On Sunday, September 28th the Generals will add their 8th number to the rafters as the former Gens captain and Boston Bruins Legend will see his number hung up in the Tribute Communities Centre. O'Reilly grew up in the Oshawa area playing his minor hockey right here for Oshawa Minor Hockey, before making the jump to the OHL. "I was a lucky young boy to grow up in Oshawa," said O'Reilly. "My love of ice hockey was nurtured from St. Gertrude's in the CYO to the Oshawa Generals by wonderful volunteer coaches." After playing three seasons with the Generals, where he scored 41 goals and collected 134 points in 154 games, over that span he added 298 penalty minutes, he would make the transition to the Boston Bruins.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to announce the signing of outside hitter Sarah Wilhite Parsons, the 2016 National Player of the Year and member of the U.S. Women's National Team.

An alternate for the U.S. Olympic team at the 2020 Tokyo Games, Parsons brings a decorated professional and international career to Omaha, having competed in top leagues across Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Japan and Germany. "I am beyond excited to join the Omaha Supernovas and continue growing the game that has been such a big part of my life," said Parsons. "Having the chance to play professionally in the United States with my 7-month-old son in the stands is something I never imagined possible. It's truly a dream come true. I couldn't ask for a better place to begin this chapter than right here in Nebraska with NovasNation!"

The Grand Rapids Rise have signed 6-foot-2 opposite hitter Elizabet Inneh (eh-LIZ-uh-bet IN-neh) ahead of the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Inneh brings a wealth of championship experience, individual accolades, and international flair to Grand Rapids after a standout career spanning top professional leagues in Europe and Asia. "Elizabet is an exceptional international athlete who has spent her career immersed in professional volleyball overseas," said Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George. "Her physicality and experience bring a unique presence to the court, and we're excited to add her talent to our roster. She'll be a key part of our continued pursuit of a championship." Inneh most recently played in Turkey with Bahçelievler Belediyespor during the 2024-25 season after helping Grupa Azoty Chemik Police win the Polish League title in 2024 and the Polish Supercup in 2023. Her standout season in Poland also earned her recognition as the Polish League's Best Foreigner in 2024.

Dallas Pro Volleyball has announced the historic free agent signings of setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk, libero Kylie Murr, setter Celia Cullen, and outside hitter Geli Cyr - the first official player acquisitions in franchise history - as the team prepares to compete in Major League Volleyball (formerly Pro Volleyball Federation) beginning in January 2026. "These signings mark a huge moment for our franchise," said Dallas President & CEO Grady Raskin. "They represent the kind of world-class talent, competitive drive, and community spirit we want this team to embody. They're not just our first players - they're the foundation of what we're building here in Dallas, and we're just getting started." In the coming weeks and months, Dallas will announce its head coach, team name, and season plans, as well as many more exciting players.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Top 10 plays - Playoffs, Divisional Championships







