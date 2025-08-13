National Arena League Welcomes Dallas Bulls

LAS VEGAS, NV - As the National Arena League (NAL) Owners Meetings in Las Vegas draw to a close, league leadership has been hard at work shaping the direction of the NAL's future. While several announcements will be made in the coming days and weeks, the NAL is proud to share the first major update coming out of meetings: the official acceptance of the Dallas Bulls as the league's third expansion franchise for the 2026 season.

"When we announced Amarillo as our first expansion franchise, we made it clear that more teams would follow," said NAL Commissioner Brandon Ikard. "Here at the Owners Meetings, we finalized those plans, and we knew there was no better time to start making these announcements." The league plans to announce its other additions to the league over the next few weeks as the NAL continues to grow their footprint strategically nationwide.

The Dallas Bulls name carries a strong legacy in arena football, with roots in the Dallas-Fort Worth area dating back to the 1990s. The NAL is proud to help revive this tradition for 2026. Dallas, one of the largest sports markets in the Nation, is already home to major professional teams in football, basketball, and hockey.

Majority Owner Doc CS Hudson, who represented the Bulls during this week's meetings, expressed his excitement: "I'm truly honored to receive today's decision from the league's board, a group I have the utmost respect for. The Bulls look forward to hosting our local team press conference soon and we plan to do it Dallas-style...BIG!"

The Dallas Bulls, based in Northeast Texas, will become in-state rivals with the Amarillo Warbirds of Northwest Texas and will also share a close regional rivalry with the Rouxgaroux in Louisiana. Dallas and the Rouxgaroux are separated by less than three hours along the I-20 corridor, setting the stage for an exciting matchup for both teams fans.

