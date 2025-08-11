Four Firebirds Sign with Memphis Showboats

NASHVILLE, TN - Arena Football One is incredibly excited to share that Sam Castronova, Isaiah Hardy, Duane Brown, and Isiah Scott have signed contracts with the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League. All four spent the 2025 Arena Football season with the Albany Firebirds, and both were standout contributors to the Firebirds' undefeated championship season. Castronova, Hardy, Brown, and Scott took advantage of the opportunities in AF1 and will bring their talents to the next level in the UFL next season.

"The simple fact of the matter is we have an organization that values development and success," said Coach Damon Ware. "We have four guys already signed to the UFL, and I imagine there will be a few more."

Sam Castronova said, "All of these guys have all the skills to play at the right level! I'm glad they are coming with me, and hopefully we can continue to dominate the way we did this year."

ABOUT SAM CASTRONOVA

Castronova had an electric first season in AF1. In 12 starts, Castronova completed 63% of his passes for 2,271 yards and 61 touchdown passes against only three interceptions. This includes a postseason run where he threw zero interceptions in two playoff games. He capped his remarkable 2025 by leading the Firebirds to the Arena Crown win, securing the Arena Crown and AF1 MVP awards. Sam also added nine rushing touchdowns on the season.

The Upstate New York native attended Bethany and stands at 6-2. Highlight reels were weekly occurrences for Castronova and the Firebirds. Week in and week out, Castronova demonstrated his escapability and accuracy. Even in the confined spaces of Arena Football, his pocket awareness and ability to make plays outside the pocket put defenses on notice.

ABOUT DUANE BROWN

Brown had an explosive first season in Albany, and his dominant performances earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors. Standing 6-0 and weighing in at 190 pounds, the IUP product announced himself as one of the best receivers in the fifty-yard game. Across 12 games (regular season and playoffs), Brown hauled in 73 balls and went for 1,052 yards and 33 touchdowns.

All season long, Brown was a headache for defenses throughout 2025. With his elite route running and shiftiness, Brown was able to elude coverage and create big plays. He had four 100+ yard games and had multiple touchdowns in 11 out of 13 games this season. Opposing defenses have to account for Brown on every play, and he will never quit on any play.

ABOUT ISIAH SCOTT

Joining Brown on the Showboats will be fellow receiver Isiah Scott. Where Brown brings the lightning, Scott delivers the thunder. Standing at 6-3 and weighing in at 215 pounds, Scott brings a physicality to the receiver position on contested catches and by being willing to put his shoulder down and run through defenders.

Throughout 2025, Scott delivered a strong showing as Albany's second option behind Brown. His 49 catches, 717 yards, and 14 touchdowns were second on the Firebirds, and his explosive performance in the Arena Crown was a difference maker for Albany as they completed an undefeated, championship season.

ABOUT ISAIAH HARDY

The prolific offensive numbers from the Firebirds started and ended with their ability to dominate in the trenches, and Isaiah Hardy was the anchor for Albany all season long. At 6-5, 330 pounds, Hardy was a physical force who kept a clean pocket for Castronova to deliver strikes all over the field and open up holes for a prolific rushing offense as well.

A West Virginia product, Hardy brings talent in bunches to the field and stability to the line. He showcased an ability all season to meet rushers at the line and anchor against the pass rush. On running plays, Hardy showed the ability to win at the line and climb to the next level as well. Thanks to his talent on the line, Albany quarterbacks were able to throw for 76 touchdowns on the season and 16 rushing touchdowns as well, while making Castronova one of the least sacked quarterbacks in Arena Football.







