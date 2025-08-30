Dejon Walden Signs with CFL's Lions

Development, professionalism, and opportunity. These three words are coming to define the Albany Firebirds and Arena Football One as the 2025 season concludes and the 2026 season begins. The Firebirds and AF1 are excited to see another player receive another opportunity at the next level. Dejon "DJ" Walden has signed a futures contract with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Walden, a defensive end and tenacious edge rusher, was a key piece of the Firebirds' 2025 Arena Crown campaign.

"We have become a great destination for players in development," said Firebirds Head Coach Damon Ware. "I cannot recall any team ever having this many players move up in one season. We are proud of DJ and his trust in us as an organization to help build the value necessary for moments like this."

Walden put together a stellar 2025 campaign, recording 18 solo tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, and recovering two fumbles across 10 games. He was a versatile piece of the Firebirds' tenacious defense and brought pressure from all over the field. He also recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack during the 2025 AF1 Playoffs.

DJ Walden is a 6-0, 230-pound pass rusher who came to AF1 from Shorter College. After college, Walden tried out for the CFL and XFL before an injury sidelined him for part of 2024. He was eventually linked up with Coach Ware by Arena veteran Sean Brown.

AF1 is committed to providing opportunities for all athletes and congratulates all of our athletes taking the next step in their careers.







