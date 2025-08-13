Romanian International Opposite Hitter Elizabet Inneh Joins Rise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have signed 6-foot-2 opposite hitter Elizabet Inneh (eh-LIZ-uh-bet IN-neh) ahead of the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Inneh brings a wealth of championship experience, individual accolades, and international flair to Grand Rapids after a standout career spanning top professional leagues in Europe and Asia.

"Elizabet is an exceptional international athlete who has spent her career immersed in professional volleyball overseas," said Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George. "Her physicality and experience bring a unique presence to the court, and we're excited to add her talent to our roster. She'll be a key part of our continued pursuit of a championship."

Inneh most recently played in Turkey with Bahçelievler Belediyespor during the 2024-25 season after helping Grupa Azoty Chemik Police win the Polish League title in 2024 and the Polish Supercup in 2023. Her standout season in Poland also earned her recognition as the Polish League's Best Foreigner in 2024.

Prior to her time in Poland, Inneh starred in South Korea with Daejeon Korea Ginseng Corp, where she led the Korean V-League in scoring with 1,015 points during the 2022-23 season. She became the first player to surpass the 1,000-point mark in a single Korean league season since 2014 and was named Best Opposite, Best Server, and Best Scorer, in addition to earning Best Server honors at the league's all-star match. She also played for Gwangju Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers in South Korea during the 2021-22 season.

From 2017 to 2021, Inneh played in Hungary with Fatum Nyíregyháza, winning the Hungarian League championship in 2021 and three Hungarian Cup titles (2018, 2019, 2021). Her professional career began in Romania with CSU Medicina Târgu Mureș in 2015.

Born in Budapest, Hungary, and raised in Romania, Inneh has also represented the Romanian women's national team in international competitions.

Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window as the Rise prepare for their third season, starting January 2026.

