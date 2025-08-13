San Diego Mojo Inks Opposite Hitter and Carlsbad Native Morgan Lewis

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has signed opposite hitter Morgan Lewis for the 2026 season, the organization announced on Wednesday. Lewis is a native of Carlsbad, Calif., who spent last season with the Columbus Fury after playing with San Diego during the organization's inaugural 2024 season.

"I'm so happy to be coming back to my hometown for my third professional season," Lewis explained. "San Diego has such a special place in my heart and playing my rookie season here in San Diego was such a dream come true. It only feels right to continue my professional career in the city where it all started."

Last season with the Fury, Lewis appeared in 26 matches and 75 sets, scoring 134 points with 109 kills, 20 blocks and a career-high five service aces, while collecting 33 digs. She scored a career-high 22 points in a matchup at Atlanta on January 16, equaling her career best with 19 kills and adding three blocks.

Lewis had a solid rookie season in 2024 for the Mojo, appearing in 20 regular-season matches (seven starts) and 51 sets while playing alongside an experienced group. That season, she totaled 153 points with 127 kills, 22 blocks and four service aces, while adding 84 digs and four assists. Her 153 points and 127 kills each rank as the ninth-most in a season in Mojo history. She registered three double-doubles during the season, highlighted by a 19-kill, 10-dig effort against Vegas (2/29).

A standout in college, Lewis competed at the University of Oregon for five seasons (2019-23), earning 2023 AVCA All-America Third Team and All-Pac-12 honors her senior season. She appeared in 132 matches and 444 sets during her Ducks career, registering 1,025 kills (2.31/set), 283 total blocks and 174 digs. In addition to her All-American and all-league honors, Lewis was named to the 2023 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Team and twice earned NCAA Tournament All-Region accolades (2022, Louisville; 2023, Madison). In NCAA Tournament play, she holds second- and third-best hitting performances in Oregon history, hitting .684 against Notre Dame in the 2020-21 tournament and .667 against Hawai'i in 2023.

Lewis attended La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad, racking up more than 1,000 kills during her prep career with the Mavericks. An Under Armour second-team All-American, she was tabbed the No. 25-ranked recruit on the 2019 PrepVolleyball.com Senior Aces list and regarded as one of the biggest hitters in the class. She played club at WAVE VBS and is fluent in ASL.

Lewis is the eighth Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitter Kendra Dahlke, middle blockers Kayla Caffey, Taylor Sandbothe, and McKenna Vicini, setters Marlie Monserez and August Raskie, and libero Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Fans can place deposits now for 2026 Season Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

