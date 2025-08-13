San Diego Mojo Re-Signs Swedish National Team Outside Hitter Maya Tabron

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has re-signed outside hitter Maya Tabron for the 2026 season, the organization announced on Wednesday. Currently playing with the Swedish National Team, Tabron had a standout rookie season in 2025 after being selected by San Diego in the third round and 23rd overall in the 2024 PVF Draft.

Tabron was stellar for the Mojo in 2025, appearing in 25 matches (16 starts) and playing in 81 sets. She scored 279 points with 229 kills, 38 blocks and 12 service aces, while adding 219 digs with three assists and collecting seven double-doubles. On the year, she averaged 3.44 points, 2.83 kills, 0.47 blocks, 0.15 aces and 2.70 digs per set. Her 12 service aces tied for the second-most in a season in Mojo history, while her 229 kills and 764 attacks were the third-most, 279 points ranked fourth and 38 blocks were fifth. She established Mojo rookie records for blocks, blocks per set and aces per set and tied the record for total service aces.

She paced the Mojo offense during a 9-match stretch from March 13-April 19, totaling 152 points courtesy of 120 kills, 24 blocks and eight service aces, while also contributing 110 digs and collecting four double-doubles during the stretch. She had a career night for the Mojo against Atlanta on March 15, establishing career highs of 25 points, 20 kills and two aces, while also adding three blocks and completing her third double-double of the season with 12 digs.

Tabron played collegiately at Colorado for four seasons before heading to SMU for her fifth-year season. She guided SMU to one of the finest seasons in program history in 2024, earning All-ACC Second Team honors after leading the Mustangs to a 25-8 record, including an upset victory of second-ranked Nebraska in September. On the year, she appeared in 33 matches with 118 sets played, leading the team with 307 digs, 2.60 digs per set and 14 double-doubles. Tabron also tallied 72 blocks, 27 assists and 34 service aces. With Colorado, Tabron earned Team Offensive MVP honors in 2022 and twice collected honorable mention All-Pac-12 accolades (2021, '23). In Boulder, she appeared in 106 matches (369 sets), posting 1,083 kills, 71 assists, 79 aces, 790 digs and 1,275 points.

The Gilroy, Calif. native led Christopher High School to a 25-4 and an appearance in the 2019 CIF Division III Regional semifinals, finishing the year with 294 kills and a .439 hitting percentage. She also added 102 digs and 39 kills in 29 matches. Tabron played club with Rage Westside Volleyball Club. She has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Sweden.

Tabron is the ninth Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitter Kendra Dahlke, opposite Morgan Lewis, middle blockers Kayla Caffey, Taylor Sandbothe, and McKenna Vicini, setters Marlie Monserez and August Raskie, and libero Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Fans can place deposits now for 2026 Season Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

