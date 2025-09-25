Childress, Four Players to Represent San Diego Mojo at Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship

Published on September 25, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The San Diego Mojo will have five representatives featured in the 2025 Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship, which begins play on Friday, Oct. 3 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress is one of four coaches who will patrol the sidelines during the five-week competition, while setter Marlie Monserez and middle blockers Kayla Caffey, Taylor Sandbothe and McKenna Vicini will compete on the court.

Childress will make her AU coaching debut after spending the last three years as a player in the league along with time on the Player Executive Committee.

Monserez, an All-League performer who spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Vibe, will be competing with Athletes Unlimited for the second consecutive year, while Caffey, who played last season with the Omaha Supernovas, is in the 44-player AU field for the third year in a row. Sandbothe, an 11-year professional who played with LOVB Madison in 2025, is making her second appearance with AU and first since 2021, and Vicini, a former Vibe middle blocker, will be competing with AU for the first time.

The AU Pro Volleyball Championship will take place in Omaha from Oct. 3-13 at Ralston's Liberty First Credit Union Arena, before moving to Madison, Wisconsin, from Oct. 23-Nov. 2 at the Alliant Energy Center. Fans can secure their seats today on the Athlete's Unlimited ticketing website.

The AU Pro Volleyball Championship will feature Athletes Unlimited's innovative scoring system, where individual athletes earn points based on both team wins and individual performance, and the leaderboard changes constantly. Additionally, teams are formed each week, with the top four athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams. At the end of the five-week season, the player with the most points will be crowned the champion.

AU's full broadcast schedule will have 15 of the 24 contests airing exclusively on ESPN platforms, while the remaining matches will be available across a wide variety of global streaming platforms and regional sports networks totaling more than 70 network channels, including Gray Sports Networks, AWSN (All-Women Sports Network), Swerve Sports, FanDuel Sports Network, Marquee Sports Network, MSG Networks, NESN, SportsNet Pittsburgh and many others. The full, detailed schedule can be found here.

The top four returners from last year's AU leaderboard, Champion Brittany Abercrombie, Bethania De La Cruz-Mejía, Madi Kingdon Rishel and Morgan Hentz, will serve as the captains for Week One with the draft taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January and Mojo fans can place deposits now for Season Ticket Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Athletes Unlimited Week One Schedule (all times PT)

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Draft - 8:00 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Game 1, 3:30 p.m. - Team Kingdon Rishel vs. Team De La Cruz-Mejia | ESPN+

Game 2, 6:00 p.m. - Team Abercrombie vs. Team Hentz | AWSN, Swerve

Sunday, Oct. 5

Game 3, 3:30 p.m. - Team Hentz vs. Team De La Cruz-Mejia | ESPNU

Game 4, 6:00 p.m. - Team Kindgon Rishel vs. Team Abercrombie | ESPNU

Monday, Oct. 6

Game 5, 3:30 p.m. - Team Hentz vs. Team Kindgon Rishel | ESPNU

Game 6, 6:00 p.m. - Team De La Cruz-Mejia vs. Team Abercrombue | ESPNU







