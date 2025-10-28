Sandbothe Among Top Performers Entering Final Week of AU Pro Volleyball Championship

Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

MADISON, Wis. - The Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship season wraps up this week at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center and San Diego Mojo middle blocker Taylor Sandbothe remains firmly among the league's elite, entering the final stretch ranked 14th overall after three weeks of action.

Sandbothe powered Team Cooper (Orange) to a perfect 3-0 record last week, racking up 710 points and earning MVP 1 honors in Thursday's victory over Team Valentin-Anderson (Blue). Her standout performance pushed her season total to 1,492 points, marking another strong campaign for the veteran middle blocker.

She was joined on Team Cooper by Mojo setters Marlie Monserez and Carly Graham, who continue to shine among the AU's deep talent pool. Monserez ranks 17th with 1,451 points, while Graham sits 28th with 1,115 points.

Meanwhile, Kayla Caffey anchored the middle for Team Thompson (Gold), helping secure two wins before falling to Team Cooper in Sunday's finale. Caffey's 1,402 points rank her 18th in the league heading into Week Four.

Rounding out the Mojo contingent, McKenna Vicini teamed up with Mojo head coach Alisha Childress on Team McCage (Purple), earning a thrilling one-point win over Team Valentin-Anderson on Sunday. Vicini currently ranks 39th overall with 708 points.

The AU season resumes play on Thursday, Oct. 30, with a pair of matches at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. Team Dani Drews (Blue) and Team Reagan Cooper (Orange) open the doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. PT before Team Jordan Thompson (Gold) faces off with Team Morgan Hentz (Purple) in the nightcap at 6:00 p.m. PT.

San Diego will have a player featured on each team during week four with Monserez and Vicini played for Team Drews, Sandbothe playing with Team Cooper, Caffey in the middle for Team Hentz and Graham competing with Team Thompson. Childress will serve as the coach for Team Drews.

For more information on the 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship, including group and single-day tickets, visit AUProVolleyball.com. Information on how to watch the 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship season can also be found here.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, and Mojo fans can place deposits now for Season Ticket Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

BY THE NUMBERS

Taylor Sandbothe (27 sets): 44 kills (1.63/set), 16 blocks (0.59/set), nine aces, 14 digs

Tied for the league lead in aces (9) and aces per set (0.33)

Ranks third in positive reception rate (0.60%)

Fourth overall in total blocks (16)

Kayla Caffey (27 sets): 34 kills (.390 hitting), 10 blocks, 12 block assists, 7 aces, 17 digs

Tied for third in block assists (12)

Eighth in total blocks (10)

Marlie Monserez (21 sets): 148 assists (7.05/set), 47 digs, 5 kills

Sixth in both assists and assists per set

McKenna Vicini (13 sets): 8 kills, 8 blocks, 6 block assists, 2 aces, 6 digs

Fifth in block assist percentage (0.46)

Carly Graham (11 sets): 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 assist

ATHLETES UNLIMITED 2025 LEADERBOARD (MOJO PLAYERS)

14. Taylor Sandbothe - 1,492 points

17. Marlie Monserez - 1,451 points

18. Kayla Caffey - 1,402 points

28. Carly Graham - 1,115 points

39. McKenna Vicini - 708 points

Athletes Unlimited Week Four Rosters

Team Drews (Blue): Monserez, Vicini, Childress

Team Cooper (Orange): Sandbothe

Team Hentz (Purple): Caffey

Team Thompson (Gold): Graham

Athletes Unlimited Week Four Schedule (all times PT)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Game 19, 4:00 p.m. - Team Drews vs. Team Cooper | AWSN, Swerve

Game 20, 6:30 p.m. - Team Thompson vs. Team Hentz | AWSN, Swerve

Saturday, Nov. 1

Game 21, 2:00 p.m. - Team Hentz vs. Team Cooper | ESPN+

Game 22, 4:30 p.m. - Team Drews vs. Team Thompson | AWSN, Swerve

Sunday, Nov. 2

Game 23, 3:30 p.m. - Team Hentz vs. Team Drews | ESPNU

Game 24, 6:00 p.m. - Team Cooper vs. Team Thompson | ESPNU







