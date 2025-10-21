Mojo Players Chosen to Three Squads for Week Three of AU Pro Volleyball Championship

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

MADISON, Wisc. - The Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship held its week three draft for the 2025 season this morning, with five San Diego Mojo players selected to represent three teams. Middle blocker Taylor Sandbothe and setters Carly Graham and Marlie Monserez were selected by team captain Regan Cooper for Team Orange. Middle blocker Kayla Caffey was drafted by Jordan Thompson and will compete for Team Gold, while middle blocker McKenna Vicini will play for Team Purple, captained my Molly McCage.

In addition to the San Diego players, Mojo head coach Alisha Childress is also working with Athletes Unlimited and serves as the coach for Team McCage (Purple) this week.

Sandbothe has appeared in 18 sets on the season and tallied 10 blocks (0.56/set) and six block assists, while adding 28 kills (1.56/set) and five aces with a .380 hitting percentage. She tops Athletes Unlimited with a 0.75 percent positive reception rate and her 10 blocks are fifth-most in the league.

Vicini has played 13 sets, collecting eight blocks, six block assists, eight kills, two service aces, and six digs, with her 0.45 block assists per sent ranking fifth in the league.

Caffey tops the Mojo with 952 points through the first two weeks of the season. In 18 sets played, she has 24 kills with a .400 hitting percentage, five aces, five blocks, seven block assists and 12 digs.

Monserez has totaled 39 assists (3.25/set) with 19 digs and two kills in 12 sets played. Meanwhile, Graham has appeared in six sets, registering one assist and one kill.

The AU season resumes play on Thursday, Oct. 23, with a pair of matches at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. Team Natalia Valentin-Anderson (Blue) and Team Reagan Cooper (Orange) open the doubleheader at 4:00 p.m. PT before Team Jordan Thompson (Gold) faces off with Team Molly McCage (Purple) in the nightcap at 6:30 p.m. PT.

For more information on the 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship, including group and single-day tickets, visit AUProVolleyball.com. Information on how to watch the 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship season can also be found here.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, and Mojo fans can place deposits now for Season Ticket Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

ATHLETES UNLIMITED 2025 LEADERBOARD (MOJO PLAYERS)

18. Kayla Caffey - 952 points

24. Taylor Sandbothe - 782 points

25. Marlie Monserez - 766 points

31. Carly Graham - 690 points

38. McKenna Vicini - 488 points

Athletes Unlimited Week Three Rosters

Team Cooper (Orange): Graham, Monserez, Sandbothe

Team McCage (Purple): Vicini, Childress

Team Thompson (Gold): Caffey

Athletes Unlimited Week Three Schedule (all times PT)

Thursday, Oct. 23

Game 13, 4:00 p.m. - Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Cooper | ESPNU

Game 14, 6:30 p.m. - Team Thompson vs. Team McCage | AWSN, Swerve

Saturday, Oct. 25

Game 15, 12:00 p.m. - Team McCage vs. Team Cooper | AWSN, Swerve

Game 16, 2:30 p.m. - Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Thompson | AWSN, Swerve

Sunday, Oct. 26

Game 17, 3:30 p.m. - Team McCage vs. Team Valentin-Anderson | ESPNU

Game 18, 6:00 p.m. - Team Cooper vs. Team Thompson | ESPNU







