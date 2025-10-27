Omaha Supernovas' Trio Steals the Spotlight in Week 3 of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, surged in Week 3 of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship over the weekend in Madison, Wisconsin, as Reagan Cooper, Brooke Nuneviller and Morgan Hentz fueled Team Cooper's undefeated week and climbed into the league's top five ahead of the final weekend.

Nuneviller had her best week of the 2025 AU season, tallying a league-leading 838 points across three matches - 82% of her total from the previous two weeks (1,019 points). The Oregon graduate was stellar in the final two matches, posting a match-high 312 points with nine kills and 12 digs as Team Cooper edged Team McCage 65-62 on Oct. 25. She was also named the No. 1 Match MVP. Nuneviller added 277 points the following day, Oct. 26, with 11 kills (.280), nine digs and one ace while earning No. 3 MVP honors. Her breakout week boosted her 11 spots to No. 5 overall heading into the final weekend.

Cooper was equally impressive, earning the third-most overall points for the second straight week with 792. The second-year Supernova was the No. 2 MVP behind Nuneviller on Oct. 25, hammering 12 kills with four digs and one block. She saved her best for last, earning No. 1 MVP honors on Oct. 26 after recording 16 kills on a .307 hitting percentage with three digs and one block for 303 points. Cooper remains second on the overall leaderboard, trailing AU leader Jordan Thompson by 677 points but holding a 216-point lead over Dani Drews to stay in strong position for the runner-up spot.

Hentz was a steady presence for Team Cooper, averaging 5.7 digs per set (51 total) and picking up 12 assists for 699 points. The Stanford graduate sits at No. 4 overall and will captain a team for the third time in the four-week competition. Elise Goetzinger rounded out the quartet of Supernovas on Team Cooper. She had three kills on four swings and one block in Week 3's opening match against Team Valentín-Anderson but did not appear in the final two matches. Her 438 points kept her No. 19 on the leaderboard.

Setter Sydney Hilley saw limited action early in the week but responded with a top-10 performance in her former gymnasium on Team Thompson, scoring 596 points to move up six spots to No. 13. The Wisconsin All-American averaged 10.6 assists over eight sets and recorded 36 assists, 14 digs and three blocks as part of a 262-point outing on Oct. 25 for her best showing.

Sarah Wilhite Parsons was part of the winless Team McCage and struggled offensively, finishing with five kills on a .000 hitting percentage. However, the passing and defensive skills that have made her a Team USA mainstay were on display with 17 digs, and she consistently ranked near the top in reception numbers across three matches. She dropped to No. 20 overall - just one point behind Goetzinger at No. 19.

The Supernovas make up two of the four captains going into the final week of AU. Nuneviller was the No. 1 overall pick in the Week 4 draft by Team Hentz. Cooper looks to build chemistry with her future setter, Hilley, by selecting the Minnesota native in the seventh round. Wilhite Parsons was chosen by Team Thompson in the third round, with Goetzinger later joining her Supernovas teammate as a 10th-round selection.

Week 4 remains at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Action begins Thursday, Oct. 30, with matches at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. CDT. After a Halloween break, AU wraps up with matches on Saturday, Nov. 1 (4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 2 (3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.).

To keep track of your favorite Supernovas at AU, visit the Athletes Unlimited Action Hub for full match results, broadcast schedules and performance breakdowns of each of the six Supernovas athletes.

