San Diego Mojo Partners with San Diego Parks and Recreation and San Diego Parks Foundation for Free Youth Volleyball Hitting Clinic

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo, in collaboration with the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department and the San Diego Parks Foundation, will host a free Youth Volleyball Hitting Clinic on Saturday, November 8 from 9:00-11:30 a.m. for youth players aged 8-17 who want to elevate their hitting game under the guidance of the San Diego Mojo's professional coaches and athletes. Registration opens Saturday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. with limited spots available.

Participants will refine their footwork, develop explosive arm swings, and learn smarter shot selection. Advanced players will focus on vision, offensive decision-making under pressure, and executing plays with precision. Training groups will be organized by age and/or skill level to ensure balanced, personalized instruction.

"Partnering with the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department and the San Diego Parks Foundation allows us to connect directly with local youth and help them grow their love for the game," said Mojo head coach Alisha Childress. "It's exciting to see the next generation of players learn some of the same techniques our pros use."

Mojo Clinics deliver focused, high-energy sessions that sharpen specific volleyball skills in a supportive, low-pressure environment. Each clinic emphasizes fundamentals, new strategies, and confidence-building - perfect for athletes seeking targeted instruction without the full-day commitment of a camp. It's a great way to train like the pros, boost your game, and experience the excitement of learning from San Diego's own major league volleyball team.

