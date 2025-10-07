Caffey, Graham Help Team Purple to Undefeated Week One at AU Pro Volleyball Championship

OMAHA, Neb. - San Diego Mojo middle blocker Kayla Caffey and setter Carly Graham helped guide Team Purple to an unbeaten mark during the first week of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Championship at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Captained by Morgan Hentz, the team won three matches and captured 7-of-8 sets from its opponents, totaling 280 points.

Mojo middle blockers Taylor Sandbothe and McKenna Vicini and setter Marlie Monserez competed with Team Orange and captain Bethania De La Cruz-Mejía, winning one of three matches after mounting a late comeback in the final match of the week to defeat Team Abercrombie, 69-68.

Caffey finished the first week of play ranked fourth with a .520 attacking percentage and fifth with 0.44 block assists per set.

Sandbothe led AU with a 100% positive reception percentage and tied for the lead with 0.67 block assists per set, while ranking fifth with an average of 0.33 aces per set.

Monserez is averaging 7.80 assists per set, the fifth-best mark in AU, and Vicini is putting down 0.67 blocks per set, tied for the fourth-highest average in the league.

Week Two of the Athletes Unlimited season will have at least one Mojo player featured on each of the four teams. Sandbothe and Vicini will team up once again after being drafted Claire Hoffman to represent Team Purple. Caffey will rejoin captain Morgan Hentz, this time with Team Blue, while AU points leader Jordan Thompson selected Monserez for Team Gold and Graham was chosen by Natalia Valentin-Anderson to play with Team Orange.

In addition to the San Diego players, Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress is also working with Athletes Unlimited and serves as the coach for Team Gold this week.

The AU season resumes on Friday, Oct. 10, with a pair of matches at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Team Hentz and Team Valentin-Anderson open the doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. PT before Team Thompson faces off with Team Hoffman in the nightcap at 6 p.m. PT.

For more information on the 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship, including group and single-day tickets, visit AUProVolleyball.com. Information on how to watch the 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship season can also be found here.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, and Mojo fans can place deposits now for Season Ticket Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

ATHLETES UNLIMITED 2025 LEADERBOARD (MOJO PLAYERS)

10. Kayla Caffey - 620 points

18. Carly Graham - 460 points

21. Taylor Sandborne - 445 points

28. McKenna Vicini - 341 points

29. Marlie Monserez - 331 points

Athletes Unlimited Week Two Rosters

Team Hoffman (Purple): Sandborne, Vicini

Team Hentz (Blue): Caffey

Team Thompson (Gold): Monserez, Childress

Team Valentin-Anderson (Orange): Graham

Athletes Unlimited Week Two Schedule (all times PT)

Friday, Oct. 10

Game 7, 3:30 p.m. - Team Hentz vs. Team Valentin-Anderson | ESPN+

Game 8, 6:00 p.m. - Team Thompson vs. Team Hoffman | AWSN, Swerve

Sunday, Oct. 12

Game 9, 3:30 p.m. - Team Hoffman vs. Team Valentin-Anderson | AWSN, Swerve

Game 10, 6:00 p.m. - Team Hentz vs. Team Thompson | ESPNU

Monday, Oct. 13

Game 11, 3:30 p.m. - Team Hoffman vs. Team Hentz | ESPNU

Game 12, 6:00 p.m. - Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Thompson | ESPNU







