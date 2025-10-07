Five Supernovas Land in AU's Top 12 After Opening Week

Published on October 7, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Morgan Hentz with Athletes Unlimited

(Omaha Supernovas, Credit: Athletes Unlimited) Morgan Hentz with Athletes Unlimited(Omaha Supernovas, Credit: Athletes Unlimited)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, had five of its six players competing at the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship rank inside the top 12 after the opening week.

Libero Morgan Hentz led the charge with 755 points to keep her as a team captain going into the second week of action. Aided by a pair of Supernovas outside hitters, Reagan Cooper and Sarah Wilhite Parsons, Team Hentz went unbeaten at 3-0 and won seven of the nine sets played. The defending three-time AU Defensive Player of the Year, Hentz was voted the No. 3 and No. 2 match MVP in the first two contests after racking up 13 digs versus Team Abercrombie and 14 digs against Team De La Cruz-Meija. In total, the Stanford graduate compiled 37 digs (4.1 D/S) and eight assists across all three matches.

Cooper saved her best night for last, hammering down 10 kills on a .470 clip en route to being voted the No. 1 MVP of the match as Team Hentz squashed Team Kingdon Rishel 75-57. Cooper's 674 points slot her fifth overall, including a six-place jump on the last playing night of the week. Playing only the back row for Cooper, Parsons finished in 11th place with 613 points after the opening week. Like her teammate, she played her best on the last night with eight digs, one kill and one assist. Overall, she's recorded 20 digs, four kills and three assists in her first pro action since giving birth to her first child, Ezra, in January.

Reigning Outside Hitter of the Year Brooke Nuneviller led the three Supernovas on Team Abercrombie with 655 points, ranking seventh overall after Week 1. She was voted the No. 2 MVP on Oct. 6 against Team De La Cruz-Meija with nine kills (.300), 13 digs, one block and one ace. However, she tallied a personal-best 313 points on Oct. 5 with 12 kills (.270), seven digs, two aces and one block. Nuneviller showcased her two-way skills with 27 kills, 27 digs, three aces, two blocks and two assists.

Setter Sydney Hilley is ranked 12th after collecting 608 points across the week. Alongside Nuneviller, her best match came on Oct. 5 with 41 assists, 16 digs and two kills as she was selected the No. 2 match MVP. In all three contests, the returning Supernovas setter posted 108 assists (12 A/S), 28 digs (3.1 D/S), six kills and four blocks.

Middle blocker Elise Goetzinger rounds out the Supernovas in 24th with 373 points. Making her pro debut with AU, Goetzinger played in only one of the three matches but put down eight kills on nine swings with a block in her debut on Oct. 3.

Going into Week Two, six Supernovas will be spread across three teams. Team Hentz features four Omaha players, as the libero drafted Cooper in the third round, Parsons in the fifth, and Hilley in the 10th and final round. Team Thompson selected Goetzinger in the fifth round, while Nuneviller is the lone Omaha representative on Team Hoffman after being picked in the third round.

Week Two action begins Thursday, Oct. 9, with matches at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. CDT at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston. Following a two-day break, Athletes Unlimited will play back-to-back days on Oct. 12 and 13 to conclude its Omaha swing.

To keep track of your favorite Supernovas at AU, visit the Athletes Unlimited Action Hub for full match results, broadcast schedules and performance breakdowns of each of the six Supernovas athletes.

