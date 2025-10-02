Omaha Supernovas and Cox Join Forces in 2026 Partnership

Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, continues its momentum in forging marquee partnerships by coming together with Cox Communications for the 2026 season.

On board for its third consecutive season with the Supernovas, Cox will also have an expanded presence leading up to and throughout the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Cox's signature logo will appear on all Supernovas jerseys, complemented by increased visibility on digital signage inside the CHI Health Center during home matches.

Equally aligned on their missions to serve the Omaha community, both organizations are huddling together around Cox Conserves, Cox's companywide sustainability program, which has driven positive environmental change through volunteerism and investment for more than 20 years.

In support of the initiative, Omaha Supernovas players will appear at select Cox stores across the Omaha metro in October to promote Cox Conserves and Cox Mobile's E-Recycling Campaign. Beginning Oct. 1, customers can drop off small electronic items at any Nebraska or Iowa Cox retail location to be responsibly recycled at no cost.

As part of a special activation, Supernovas players will appear at one Cox retail store on Oct. 11 and Oct. 25. Fans who recycle their old devices during these appearances will immediately become eligible with a chance to win free tickets to an upcoming 2026 season match. Each event will have a limited supply of tickets, available to fans on a first-come, first-served basis.

Supernovas E-Recycling Meet & Greet

When: Saturday, October 11

Where: Cox Retail Store at 205 N 80th St, Omaha.

Time: 4-5 p.m. CDT

When: Saturday, October 25

Where: Cox Retail Store at 7640 Towne Center Pkwy Suite 101, Papillion.

Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

*Customers must recycle a device during the Supernovas' appearances to be eligible; recycling at other times or without a device will not qualify.

Accepted Items: Cable Accessories (Coax, Ethernet, HDMI, Power Cords/Supplies, Remotes, & USB Cables), Desktops/Laptops, Mobile Phones & Accessories (Earpods, Cords/Cables, etc.), Modems/Routers, Computer Accessories (Keyboards, Monitors, & Mice), Streaming Devices (Firesticks, Chromecast, etc.), Wi-Fi Devices (Access Points, Extenders, Pods, & Speakers).

Items Not Accepted: TVs, CRT Monitors, Large Appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, microwaves, stoves, etc.).

Since 2007, Cox has invested $165 million in energy conservation, waste diversion, recycling, water conservation, biodiversity and supply chain sustainability projects across the nation. Each year, Cox's nearly 50,000 employees have also donated hundreds of volunteer hours in their community to support sustainability projects and clean-up efforts.

Cox achieved a major milestone last year - becoming the first U.S.-based, enterprise-wide service company to be verified as a zero-waste business by  Zero Waste USA. Cox is also striving to be both carbon and water neutral by 2034, part of the company's overall "34 by 34" goal to help 34 million people live more prosperously by 2034. Over the last decade, Cox diverted over 840 million pounds of waste from landfills, including 70 different types of waste, which includes E-Waste.







Major League Volleyball Stories from October 2, 2025

Omaha Supernovas and Cox Join Forces in 2026 Partnership - Omaha Supernovas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.